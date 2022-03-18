WWE Names Brock Lesnar’s 20 Greatest Moments

Brock Lesnar is currently the WWE Champion and is set to face off in a Champion vs Champion match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38, so it’s safe to say he’s one of the company’s biggest stars at the moment. Lesnar’s current run is just the latest in a career full of memorable moments, and ahead of his WrestleMania 38 match-up with the Tribal Chief WWE decided to spotlight the 20 greatest Brock Lesnar moments ever. Over the course of his 20-year career, Lesnar has delivered a number of truly shocking and entertaining moments to be sure, and you can some of his best in the video above.

The list kicks off with his debut in 2002, where he destroyed Al Snow, Maven, and Spike Dudley with Paul Heyman at ringside. Lesnar hit that monster triple Powerbomb on poor Spike, and then things jet to the present in Lesnar’s current WWE Championship run where he told Bobby Lashley a Knock Knock joke.

We then see Lesnar using the Money in the Bank briefcase as a Boom Box against Seth Rollins, and that paves the way for Lesnar’s attack on J&J’s car (a gift from Rollins) with a sledgehammer. We then see Vince McMahon trying to fire Heyman, but Lesnar walks out and puts that to an immediate end by giving an F5 to the WWE Chairman.

Number 15 showcases Lesnar cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase and contract on Rollins, hitting him with an F5 and then pinning him for the win and the WWE Championship at Extreme Rules. 14 shows when Kurt Angle locked in the Angle Lock on Lesnar during their Iron Man Match, but Lesnar managed to survive with his title intact. 13 brings us to 2012 and Lesnar’s previous return, coming to the ring to face John Cena and give him an F5.

Number 12 moves to Lesnar vs Triple H, showing Lesnar breaking his arm in the ring, while Number 11 takes us back to Lesnar’s match against Hulk Hogan, where Lesnar defeated Hulk Hogan. 10 has Lesnar’s impressive win over Kofi Kingston, where he won the WWE Championship in what seemed like a record amount of time, and then we see Lesnar taking on Rob Van Dam in 2002’s King of the Ring.

You can check out the rest of the biggest moments in the video above, and let us know what your personal favorite Brock Lesnar Moments list looks like in the comments or on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!