WWE Network to Focus on CM Punk in a Big Way This Week

One of the WWE Network’s most popular shows will focus on an unlikely character this week: CM Punk.

Something to Wrestle, hosted by Bruce Prichard and Conrad Thompson, will have its WWE Network season finale this week. The show airs as a podcast on a weekly basis throughout the year, though WWE picked it up to broadcast a video version for the WWE Network a couple of months back. While the WWE Network version will be on break for a while, the audio-only podcast will continue outside of the Network.

Thompson spoke about the subject of this Wednesday’s show during an interview with Sports Illustrated and joked that it might not just be the season finale of the show on WWE’s airwaves.

“It’s either the end of season one or the grand finale, I guess we’ll see,” Thompson said. “But we’re going out with a bang. We’re going to do something that a lot of people are not expecting us to do, and that is talk about CM Punk.”

Surprisingly the show will not only talk about Punk’s run with WWE as a wrestler, it will also discuss his recent legal battle with WWE doctor Chris Amann.

“Bruce wasn’t there for any of the lawsuit, but he was privy to the way ‘The Machine’ and specifically Vince McMahon thinks,” Thompson explained. “I do want to examine a lot of the rumor and innuendo surrounding Punk’s release, and Bruce can give us a look into the mind of Vince McMahon. We’ll also talk about Bruce’s real-life experiences with CM Punk, and cover all of Punk’s run while Bruce was there. We’ll also cover those who were against Punk in the back, as it has been pretty evident that some people were big advocates and others who weren’t.”

Punk recently lost his second-ever fight with UFC in early June. Though the fight went the distance, which was a vast improvement compared to his first fight in the octagon, many have started to wonder whether Punk will actually compete in MMA again. This has of course started rumors about a return to pro wrestling.

Even so, Punk remains steadfast that he has no interest in returning to action in the squared circle. This even with the biggest independent wrestling show in years happening in his hometown on September 1st (All In), Punk has remained true to his word that you have seen the last of him in professional wrestling. Time will tell.