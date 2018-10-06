Major Changes Could Be Coming to the WWE Network

When you log into the WWE Network next year, you might be looking at a vastly different service from what you are seeing in October 2018.

Since it’s launch in 2014, the Network has been a major success for WWE. Now that the on demand streaming service has been firmly established and the WWE’s business plans have evolved to work around the new revenue model that has essentially replaced Pay-Per-View, the company is looking to expand the service even further.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There have been multiple reports in the past that WWE was looking at a tiered pricing structure to shake things up and that looks to still be a strong possibility. The company has sent out several surveys to fans in the past to measure fan interest in a multiple-tiered service that would feature different pricing and content availability. One survey listed the possibility of four tiers which looked as follows:

Plan 1 (Free)

Watch all video clips (clips are less than 5 minutes each)

Video archive (5 hours per month)

Access to 24/7 stream

Watch on all devices

Full commercials

Plan 2 ($4.99)

Watch all video clips (clips are less than 5 minutes each)

Watch “Big 4” Pay-Per-View events

NXT TV (pre-recorded)

Access to the video archive

Access to 24/7 live stream

Watch on phone and tablet only

Limited commercials

Plan 3 ($9.99)

Watch all video clips (clips are less than 5 minutes each)

Watch all pay-per-view events

Watch live NXT Takeover events

Weekly NXT TV (live)

Cruiserweight Classic episodes

Access to the video archive

Access to 24/7 live stream

Watch on all devices

Limited commercials

Plan 4 ($14.99)

Watch all video clips (clips are less than 5 minutes each)

Watch all pay-per-view events

Watch live NXT Takeover events

Weekly NXT TV (live)

Cruiserweight Classic episodes

Access to the video archive

Access to 24/7 live stream

Access to independent wrestling content

Watch on all devices

No commercials

Fan Perks (Early Access to Tickets, Hall of Fame Voting)

According to a recent report from PWInsider, major changes for 2019 are definitely being planned and Vince McMahon is personally overseeing the changes. Kevin Dunn and Brad Blum are reportedly working to tweak the original programming that is being offered.

One option that has been on the table for quite some time (which was also reflected in the possible tiers above) is the addition of independent wrestling content. The company has a working relationship with companies such as EVOLVE and PROGRESS. They’ve also worked out agreements in the past with Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling when it comes to the usage of archival footage. ROH and Impact were even listed by name in a 2016 survey that talked about airing outside wrestling footage.

Past reports have indicated that Vince McMahon has been hot and cold as it relates to airing other companies on the WWE Network. At one point, it was widely expected that PROGRESS (the U.K.’s most popular wrestling company) was coming to the Network but then those plans were put on hold.

Also interesting of note here is that officials from Impact Wrestling recently met with WWE officials in Stamford, CT. It’s unknown what was discussed at the meeting, though officials have said that there was no talk of WWE purchasing the company. It’s certainly possible that the idea of airing footage on the WWE Network was discussed at the meeting, however.

We will have to wait and see what the changes are when they are announced. What are your thoughts on a tiered pricing structure with different content available depending on the subscription purchased? Let us know in the comments section.