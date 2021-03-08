WWE Network On Peacock: Here Is What Will And Will Not Be Available Launch Day

✖

WWE and NBCUniversal released more information regarding the jump from the WWE Network to the Peacock streaming service that will begin later this month. Peacock will begin hosting WWE content beginning on March 18 and WWE Network subscribers have until April 4 to sign up for a Peacock subscription, after which the standalone Network will be shut down. The press release also confirmed what will and won't be on the service, as the launch day will not see the entire WWE Network make the jump immediately.

Here's the list of everything that has been confirmed for the WWE Network on Peacock launch date:

Every previous WrestleMania (WrestleMania 37 will be exclusively on Peacock, Fastlane will be availble on both streaming services)

Every Pay-Per-View in the past calendar year

Steve Austin's The Broken Skull Sessions (Current or Most-Recent Season)

WWE Chronicle (Current or Most-Recent Season)

WWE Icons (Current or Most-Recent Season)

Replays of NXT (day after air on USA Network)

Replays of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown (at least 30 days old)

Undertaker: The Last Ride

WWE 24

WWE Untold

Total Bellas

Collections of Featured Series

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin Week

Playlists Showcasing current WWE Superstars

It was confirmed that the Network's library of pay-per-views and televised events — including the complete pay-per-view history of WWE, WCW and ECW — will not be immediately available at launch. All of those event will be gradually added in and the full transfer is expected to be completed by SummerSlam in August.

Going forward, all pay-per-view events and WWE Original series will only be available to Peacock Premium members. The release also listed everything that will be available in Peacock's free tier — "select WWE Original shows; reality shows like Miz and Mrs., Total Bellas, and Total Divas; recent in-ring content; and new weekly episodes of select live shows like RAW Talk and The Bump, both live and on demand."

The release also listed every device where Peacock can be found, including, "the Roku platform; Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K, and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices, including Android, Android TV devices, Chromecast, and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft's Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5; and VIZIO SmartCast TVs and LG Smart TVs."

How do you feel about WWE and NBCUniversal's plan for Peacock and the end of the WWE Network? Let us know in the comments below!