WWE Network Announces Special Survivor Series Lineup

✖

The WWE Network has a day full of special events scheduled for Sunday in celebration of the Survivor Series. The day will start with a Best of Survivor Series matches stream on the live feed. That will be followed with a special Spanish-edition of the Survivor Series pre-show featuring guest appearance by some of the company's top stars. Then, there will be a special edition of The Bump, followed by the Survivor Series kickoff show and the event itself.

Below is the full schedule with show descriptions released by WWE.

Best of Survivor Series Matches Stream

Get the day started with a look back at some of the most memorable matches with "Best of Survivor Series Matches," beginning at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. "La Previa" Spanish Survivor Series pre-show

At 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT, tune in for a special edition of the Spanish pre-show "La Previa," featuring Roman Reigns, Riddle, Keith Lee, Shayna Baszler and Bianca Belair, as it broadcasts on WWE Network and across WWE social platforms including YouTube (main), Facebook (regional), Twitch (regional) Instagram (Main and regional IGTV.) A special Survivor Series edition of WWE The Bump

The crew of WWE's The Bump takes over at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on WWE Network, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Twitch as SmackDown Tag Team Champions Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford of The Street Profits, Lana and Bruce Prichard lend their voices to help preview all the night's action coming to inside the WWE ThunderDome. Survivor Series Kickoff Show

The WWE Survivor Series Kickoff Show begins at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on WWE Network and WWE social platforms, including TikTok, and will provide expert analysis ahead of the night's battle for brand supremacy. Join our panelists for a deep dive into all the Champion vs. Champion Matches as well as the traditional Survivor Series matchups and The Undertaker's Final Farewell. WWE Watch Along

The best second-screen experience in sports-entertainment returns, as WWE Watch Along features a star-studded cast of Superstars alongside the pay-per-view event. Kelly Kelly, Rey Mysterio, Dominick, Billie Kay, Apollo Crews, Angel Garza, Tamina, Ever-Rise, Shotzi Blackheart and more will help break down the play-by-play from WWE Survivor Series. Join the world's best viewing party across WWE social platforms beginning at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Join ComicBook on Sunday night as we will have full coverage of the show as it is ongoing.