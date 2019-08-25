Fan Artist Imagines The New Day in Iconic ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Moment

Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E have been on an incredible run on WWE television throughout 2019. Kingston, the reigning WWE Champion, finally captured his first world championship after 11 years in the company back at WrestleMania 35, while Woods and E recently defeated Daniel Bryan and Rowan to give The New Day its sixth reign as tag team champions.

Fan artist Willie J Smith II, better known as @SuicidalAssassin on Twitter, recently posted a new fan art depicting all three members of New Day displaying their championships as a tribute to a famous Dragon Ball Z image of Goku, Gohan and Goten all launching a Family Kamehameha.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s my latest WWE fan art ft. The New Day! This is a tribute to their current title reigns, as well as an homage to 1 of my favorite pieces of Dragonball Z art.@TrueKofi @WWEBigE @XavierWoodsPhD #thenewday #kofikingston #BigE #XaivierWoods #DragonBallZ pic.twitter.com/fdQ7n3eWqB — Suicidal Assassin (@WillieJSmithII) August 23, 2019

The artwork caught the groups attention, as both Kingston and Woods retweeted the image.

The trio previously paid tribute to the iconic anime series when they arrived at WrestleMania 32 dressed in Saiyan battle armor.

Kingston is currently in a bitter feud with Randy Orton over the WWE Championship. On Monday Night Raw this week Orton held the champ down and forced him to watch as The Revival badly injured one of Woods’ legs after a tag match. Kingston attacked Orton the following night on SmackDown, but Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder managed to save “The Viper” before Kingston could injure his leg with a chair.

The trio will officially celebrate its five-year anniversary as a group in November, something that’s virtually unheard of for groups within the modern WWE product. Big E explained in an interview with ComicBook.com back in April why the three have no interest in turning on one another.

“I’m not saying that Kofi doesn’t get a world title reign without The New Day, but you don’t get that same moment of brotherhood, that same story of two guys who are able to go through the gauntlet and get their brother his title match,” he said. “All of the things we’ve been able to do the last couple of years, that is unique and special, you don’t get any of those moments. We listen to people that say “Actually, you should turn heel,’ or ‘It’s my time, I should really make this time about me.’ That’s not something that even remotely interests us.”