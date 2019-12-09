The New Day List Every Name WWE Proposed For Their Group

Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E continued to tell the story of The New Day‘s origins on the latest episode of their podcast, New Day: Feel The Power. The new episode, which dropped on Monday, saw the three read off the entire list of names WWE’s creative team pitched before everyone agreed on The New Day. Some were decent, others were laughable bad and one was so uncreative it caused E to jokingly compare it to the Team PCB moniker Paige, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch were given when the three were working together as a trio. Check out the entire list of names below.

The Beat

The Tribe

Perfect Harmony

Healing Through Harmony

The Wonders

The Miracles

The Sensations

The Modern Marvels

Vibe and Vision

The Commotions

Harmony’s Three

Trillogy

Triverse

KBX (which E particularly hated)

The House of Light

The Triumph

The Beacon

The New City

The Cause

The Voice (this was before the competitive singing show had started)

The Regulators

House of Positive Energy (HOPE)

House of Purpose

The Calling

Voices of Triumph

The Prime

The Charge

The Reach

The Concept

The Achievers

The Sentinels

Genesis

Born Again

Revelation

Nation of Salvation

The Congregation

The Advent

The Trinity

Crusaders

Exodus

Redeem

Risen

Almighty

Modern Day Saints

The Sainthood

The A-Men

Brothers of Xavier

X-Communication

Saving Our Souls (SOS)

Million Man Ministry

Resurrection

Penance

The three then revealed that they personally pitched By Any Means Necessary (which called back to the Malcolm X-theme they were originally aiming for) and The New Way.

Even though they were originally thought of as a midcard stable, the trio have managed to stay together for more than five years and are widely regarded as the most popular tag team in the company. The trio are currently on their seventh reign as tag team champions, and are booked to defend the SmackDown Tag Team Championships against The Revival at TLC on Sunday.

While promoting the podcast on After The Bell, Kingston addressed the fan outrage surrounding his sudden loss (and lack of follow-up) of the WWE Championship.

“This is weird too, a lot of people will be on my social media like, ‘Well Kofi, you’re acting like you don’t care, man. Did you forget that you were the champion? Well look, you’re asking my onscreen character to be angry like he’s my real character,” Kingston said. “I just feel like it’s one of those things where it just is what it is. And the reality [is] onscreen I’m a good guy who lost in eight seconds so as far as making a case for a rematch, what would my character have to say? ‘Give me another shot, Brock! I lost in eight seconds but I’ll get you next [time]!’ You want my real-life character to take on this anger and be mad with the way what happened onscreen. It’s this weird conundrum.

“I appreciate the passion people have, but I’m puzzled by the anger people have towards me because I’m not the one making all those decisions,” he added.