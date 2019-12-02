The New Day Reveal What Names The Group Almost Had

Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E debuted the first episode of The New Day: Feel The Power podcast on Monday and broke down the trio’s origins in the WWE. Woods, who is currently out of action with an Achilles injury, revealed that the group was originally his idea and that he, E and Kingston were all floundering on the main roster at the time. However the final product fans saw on WWE television was very different compared to what Woods originally envisioned. The first name for the group was The Plan (People’s Liberation of American Nationalism) and was meant to be a modern take on the Nation of Domination faction.

“It was me, Big E, Byron Saxton and Abraham Washington,” Woods said. “The New Day’s kind of an evolved thought from that. It was essentially people who were not happy with their position in the company and wanted more from themselves and from their job.”

As the idea developed, Woods realized it needed to be a three-man group and that Kingston would be the perfect fit. At first it seemed like a long shot, as Kingston was viewed as a perennial babyface.

“I was sitting on a crate and when you guys came up and you started having the conversation with me everything just kinda clicked because that’s what I wanted, that was the change I was looking for,” Kingston said.

Woods later added that more than 60 names were pitched for the group, with The Beat and The Million Man Ministry being front runners before New Day was picked.

In an interview with ComicBook.com earlier in the year, E talked about how the group has no interest in splitting up.

“It’s something that people wanted the last five years, but I think the big thing for us is that we’ve learned to stay the course,” he said. “There have been times where it’s frustrating, there have been times where it felt like, ‘Oh, we’re not really doing much as a team right now.’ But, we’ve got to keep doing what we’re doing. Let’s find ways to reinvent ourselves or ask people about gimmicks, or whatever it is. It’s just being so short-sighted saying ‘Oh, you should turn on Kofi,’ or ‘Woods should turn on Kofi,’ or ‘I should turn on Woods,’ or whatever combination of who should turn on who.”

The group is currently in its seventh run as tag team champions, as Kingston and E currently hold the SmacKDown Tag Team Championships.