Watch: The New Day Heal up With Skittles in Hilarious New Commercial

Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods and Big E, better known as The New Day, have been on an incredible ride in 2019. On top of E and Woods giving the group its sixth reign as tag team champions, Kingston’s reign as WWE Champion is quickly approaching 150 consecutive days after he won it at WrestleMania 35.

The trio were recently featured in a new Skittles commercial, where instead of ice they used Skittles to help recover after a match. The highlight of the ad is definitely when Woods uses his trombone to make more Skittles rain down on E.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Feel the Rainbow, Taste the Rainbow. Babyyyyyyy!” the three say to close out the commercial.

The three probably needed some actual recovery after their appearance on Monday Night Raw this week. E and Woods were originally booked in a non-title tag match against The Revival, but things broke down once Randy Orton got involved and attacked both men. Kingston ran in to try and make the save, but wound have being held down by Orton and forced to watch as Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder badly injured Woods’ leg.

Back in April E spoke with ComicBook.com and explained why the group has no intention of breaking up despite being together for five years.

“Okay, knowing WWE and knowing objectively of our creative, here’s what’s going to happen,” he said. “We’ll turn on one another, and then you’ll have one probably pretty cool, pretty exciting interaction, one moment. Then, what do you think is going to happen to us in three months?

“You have so many groups like Rusev Day. You have Aiden [English] turns on Rusev,” he continued. “Shocking moment, you get that moment of shock. But then they do for a couple of weeks on TV that weird [‘One Night in Milwaukee’] thing with Lana. We have a very full roster, but a guy like Aiden, who is very talented, is now no longer doing anything with Rusev. Rusev Day chants, as hot as Rusev was, that’s died down because of that [split]. Now, you have two guys who are less hot when they were several months before the breakup. That’s kind of how it’s always been unless your guys were made men, like The Shield, where they’re always going to be looked out for. … The trajectory of our careers isn’t going to be better breaking up.”