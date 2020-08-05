WWE Reveals The Name of New Faction That Debuted During Raw

WWE is set to reveal a new faction soon, and now we know what the name for the group will be. There were teases throughout Monday Night Raw on Monday night about the new faction, which even appeared on screen though all of the members were wearing hoodies and masks. Early and throughout the show, there were power outages on the broadcast. We then found out that the reason for the outages was that the new faction had gone outside the WWE Performance Center and lit up a power generator with molotov cocktails.

The group celebrated the explosion, though as mentioned, we couldn’t see the identity of any of the members. This was given as the explanation for the power blips (including lighting issues) and microphone outages throughout the show.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WWE.com has confirmed that the name of the group will be Retribution. We still don’t know the identities, which are being kept secret for now in order to draw viewer interest to the shows until the big reveal happens. As of now, there are five members in the group.

Per WWE.com:

