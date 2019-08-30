WWE Reveals New Smackdown Logo in Latest Fox Commercial

WWE dropped a new commercial for SmackDown Live’s Oct. 4 premiere on FOX on Friday, while also giving fans a look at the show’s brand new logo.

The logo keeps the blue and white color scheme the show has had for years, but seems to have changed the name of the show from SmackDown Live back to Friday Night SmackDown.

Oh Hell Yeah!!! Can’t wait for Smackdown on FOX. #FridayNightSmackDown pic.twitter.com/lFx3tvTLGf — Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) August 30, 2019

The premiere episode will also serve as the SmackDown 20th Anniversary special, and will feature a list of returning legends including Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Sting, Goldberg, Kurt Angle, Trish Stratus, Booker T, Lita, Jerry Lawler, Mick Foley and Mark Henry.