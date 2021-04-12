WWE’s Next Pay-Per-View Still Has the WrestleMania Branding

✖

The fervor of WrestleMania 37 has far from subsided, but WWE is always already planning the next event, and towards the end of the broadcast they revealed what that event would be. WWE announced that the next pay-per-view event would be Backlash, but with a change from past versions of the event. This is still using the WrestleMania 37 pirate-styled logo and the full-time for the event is in fact WrestleMania Backlash. It will hit exclusively on Peacock on Sunday, May 16th, giving us a bit of a breather until the next event thankfully.

It is interesting that they are keeping the same theme for the show, and that in some ways this is likely to be used as a reason to have some rematches from WrestleMania on the card. Granted, other Backlash events have taken the term to heart in that same manner and had similar matches to the show that came before it, but this takes that to a different level.

We don't know who will be on the card yet, as there are plenty of episodes of Raw and SmackDown to figure that out in, but you can check out the logo above.

As for WrestleMania 37, Here's the official results from Night 1 and Night 2.

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley defeated Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair defeated Sasha Banks

Bad Bunny and Damian Priest defeated The Miz and John Morrison

Cesaro defeated Seth Rollins

Steel Cage Match: Braun Strowman defeated Shane McMahon

Tag Team Turmoil Match: Natalya and Tamina defeated Naomi & Lana, Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke, The Riott Squad, and Carmella & Billie Kay

Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Omos defeated The New Day

Nigerian Drum Fight: Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews defeated Big E

Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn

Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defeated Natalya and Tamina

Triple Threat Match: Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated Edge and Daniel Bryan

Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka

United States Champion Sheamus defeated Riddle

Randy Orton defeated The Fiend Bray Wyatt

