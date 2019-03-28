Watch: WWE Posts ‘Where Are They Now?’ Video for Former Tag Champion Nicholas

Braun Strowman shocked the world back at WrestleMania 34 when he invited a 10-year-old fan from the crowd to be his tag partner for a Raw Tag Team Championship match against The Bar. The fan, named Nicholas (the son of WWE referee John Cone), never laid a hand on either Cesaro or Sheamus but still managed to become the youngest champion in WWE history when Strowman knocked out both men. The two had to give up the titles the following night, mostly because Nicholas is still in school, and within weeks Strowman had moved on to other things and stopped mentioning Nicholas. On Thursday WWE’s YouTube channel released the latest episode of the “Where Are They Now?” series and checked in with how Nicholas is doing.

The video showed Nicholas playing with friends at his house, and interviewed both he and his mother Lauren.

“It just didn’t seem like it was real, but we were very excited. Even when we got home I emailed his teacher, so he got to take in his belt, and his shirts and pictures and got to share them with the whole class. It was very exciting for him, (I’m) very proud of him.”

“It’s crazy. Like, not everybody’s best friend gets to go to WWE,” Nicholas’ friend Jimmy said in the clip.

Nicholas described what was going through his head when he was brought out of the crowd to the ring.

“I’m just thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, this is really happening. I can’t believe it,” he said, with the Raw Tag Team Championship draped across his shoulder. “It was pretty scary, because I kind of get stage fright. But it was exciting when I got into the ring though.”

The video featured with backstage footage from the event, showing Nicholas meeting Vince McMahon.

“A (new) tag team champion,” McMahon said as he gave Nicholas a hug. “How did that happen?”

This year, Strowman is booked to compete in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal. After feuding with Michael Che and Colin Jost of Saturday Night Live in recent weeks, he bullied the two into entering the 30-man match.

