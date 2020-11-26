Adam Cole Curses out Pat McAfee After NXT

✖

Adam Cole was fuming after this week's NXT. The show's final minutes saw a masked figure interfere in the ladder match between Kyle O'Reilly and Pete Dunne, helping the latter pick up the win and give Pat McAfee's Kings of NXT faction the advantage in the upcoming WarGames Match with the Undisputed Era. The masked man didn't reveal who they were, but Cole was pretty certain it was McAfee once again costing UE a match.

It's bulls—. Seriously, it's complete and utter bulls—," Cole said in a post-show promo. "Everybody and their mother knows that was Pat McAfee, and if you don't think it was you're kidding yourself. Because Pat, here's the deal. Your name has taken you a lot of places. Your money has taken you a lot of places, as a matter of fact, it's made you a bunch of friends. But you know what the beautiful thing is? Even though you too a shortcut in the advantage match, the beautiful thing about WarGames is your name will not help. Your money will not help you. You are trapped in a giant cage with two rings with four of the baddest men NXT has ever seen.

EXCLUSIVE: @AdamColePro just went off on @PatMcAfeeShow following the controversy surrounding the Ladder Match on #WWENXT! *mic drop* pic.twitter.com/DbV3vyZyuW — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) November 26, 2020

He wrapped up by saying, "We're not just focused on hurting you. We're focused on making sure you become the Undisputed Era's b—."

The feud between McAfee and the Undisputed Era had been simmering for years, but things reached a boiling point when Cole erupted while appearing on The Pat McAfee Show. The former NFL punter wound up turning heel in the weeks that followed, leading to a match at NXT TakeOver: XXX. Cole won, but McAfee impressed fans in his first WWE match.

The former Indianapolis Colt returned over a month later, paying Ridge Holland to attack Cole at TakeOver 31 and helping Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch win the NXT Tag Team Championships.

McAfee claimed he had nothing to do with Tuesday's attack.

WHOA WHOA WHOA...where’s the holiday spirit @AdamColePro?? This morning I wake up wildly thankful for.. Family, friends, being alive, and DEFINITELY that incredibly fair ladder match last night that saw THE GUY @PeteDunneYxB bring home THE DUB Wish I could’ve been there 😂😂 https://t.co/q6m5ELiGLO — Pat McAFLEET (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 26, 2020

Check out the card for TakeOver: WarGames below: