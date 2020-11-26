NXT Reveals New Matches for TakeOver WarGames

✖

Last night's NXT brought a bit more clarity to the card for NXT TakeOver WarGames, both in terms of matches and the roster for the Women's WarGames match. Speaking of that match, by the end of the night we had the full roster for Candice LeRae's WarGames squad, which kind of organically formed thanks to Ember Moon. During LeRae's match with Moon Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai came out to get some hits in, and when Toni Storm came out many expected it was to make the save, but that did not end up happening. As a result, Storm joined LeRae's WarGames squad, and it will be up to Shotzi Blackheart to come up with a squad of her own.

We aren't sure who all will make the team, but if we just go by the people Team LeRae angered by the end of the night, it's safe to say it will include Rhea Ripley, Ember Moon, and Io Shirai since all three suffered beatdowns from LeRae's team throughout the episode.

Next we got another chapter in Leon Ruff's North American Champion run, as Johnny Gargano lost his mind during the K.O. Show and once Damian Priest came into the picture William Regal pulled a Teddy Long and made a Triple Threat match for WarGames. It makes sense, since Gargano originally screwed over Priest for the Championship and then Ruff beat Gargano to take it twice since, and Priest has played a role throughout.

Finally, we got another step in the crazy feud between Cameron Grimes and Dexter Lumis, and Grimes is not happy that he has to face Lumis in a Strap Match at WarGames. Each of their throwdowns has been equal parts hilarious and insane, so this should be another compelling chapter.

These matches join the Men's WarGames match, which will consist of Undisputed ERA finally getting their chance at revenge on Pat McAfee's team of Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, and Pete Dunne. Last night's match between Dunne and Kyle O'Reilly decided advantage for the match, and though he won't admit it, McAfee's last-minute intervention caused Undisputed ERA to lose.

Are you excited for WarGames?