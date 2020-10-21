Everything Announced for NXT and AEW Dynamite’s Oct. 21 Episodes

NXT and AEW Dynamite’s latest episodes could be pivotal for the next few weeks of television for both companies. On the one hand, NXT only has one show left to hype up the Halloween Havoc special next week, but so far only two matches have been confirmed. We’ll also see Breezango defend the tag titles and Tommaso Ciampa and Kushida both try to beat up Velveteen Dream at the same time in a triple threat match.

Over on Dynamite the first four matches of the AEW World Championship Eliminator tournament will take place, along with a four-team tag match to determine the new No. 1 contenders for FTR’s AEW World Tag Team Championships. The show will also feature “Le Dinner Debonair,” where Chris Jericho and MJF will share a steak dinner and discuss the latter joining The Inner Circle.

AEW World Tag Team Championship No. 1 Contender Four-Way

The match will consist of The Young Bucks vs. Private Party vs. The Butcher & The Blade and Alex Reynolds & John Silver. The winning team will get a tag title match against FTR at the Full Gear pay-per-view.

NXT Tag Team Championships: Breezango vs. Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish

The Undisputed Era will attempt to win NXT’s tag titles for a fourth time, this time with Strong and Fish taking on Tyler Breeze and Fandango.

AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament First Round

As seen earlier tonight on Dynamite.

The last two spots in the eight-man tournament are filled by @JANELABABY & @PENTAELZEROM!

This tournament begins NEXT WEEK with the finals taking place at Full Gear on Nov 7th! pic.twitter.com/vs9ONP50vE — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 15, 2020

All four matches in the first round of the AEW Championship Eliminator Tournament will take place tonight:

Rey Fenix vs. Penta El Zero M

Kenny Omega vs. Sonny Kiss

Hangman Page vs. Colt Cabana

Wardlow vs. Jungle Boy

The finals of the eight-man tournament will take place at the Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 7. The winner of that match becomes the new No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship.

Swerve Scott, Jake Atlas and Ashante Adonis vs. Legado Del Fantasma

The Cruiserweight Champion and his faction will take on another trio of babyfaces this week.

Britt Baker vs. TBA

A couple of things

1️⃣ Rule 5 of @RealBrittBaker‘s rules – Be the Baddest Bitch on the Block

2️⃣ Dr. Britt Baker is back in action next week

3️⃣ Once you see @tonyschiavone24 like that, it is something you can’t unsee.

Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama! pic.twitter.com/pF47YQY9dr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 15, 2020

Dr. Britt Baker will continue her comeback from injury with yet anther singles match.

Xia Li vs. TBA

Last week Li was approached by Boa after losing a match holding an envelope, which prompted her to demand another match from William Regal. The NXT GM obliged, though it’s still unknown who her opponent is.

Chris Jericho and MJF’s Le Dinner Debonaire

After teasing the idea of joining The Inner Circle this week, Jericho has invited MJF to a one-on-one steak dinner this week titled “Le Dinner Debonair.”

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Kushida vs. Velveteen Dream

Both Ciampa and Kushida have bones to pick with Dream, meaning the former North American Champion is likely in for another beat-down.