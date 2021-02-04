AEW Dynamite and NXT's Feb. 10 Full Lineups: Kenta Match, Dusty Cup Semifinals

The lineups for the Feb. 10 editions of NXT and AEW Dynamite have been announced, and given the matches on the cards both shows should be considered must-see television. Fresh off his surprise invasion at Beach Break, New Japan's Kenta will team with Kenny Omega to face Jon Moxley and Lance Archer in a Falls Count Anywhere, Anything Goes tag team match — marking the first time AEW has had a crossover with the Japanese wrestling promotion on its programming.

Meanwhile, NXT will have the go-home show for its next pay-per-view, NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, featuring three matches in the two Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments that will finalize the TakeOver card.

