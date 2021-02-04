AEW Dynamite and NXT's Feb. 10 Full Lineups: Kenta Match, Dusty Cup Semifinals

By Connor Casey

The lineups for the Feb. 10 editions of NXT and AEW Dynamite have been announced, and given the matches on the cards both shows should be considered must-see television. Fresh off his surprise invasion at Beach Break, New Japan's Kenta will team with Kenny Omega to face Jon Moxley and Lance Archer in a Falls Count Anywhere, Anything Goes tag team match — marking the first time AEW has had a crossover with the Japanese wrestling promotion on its programming.

Meanwhile, NXT will have the go-home show for its next pay-per-view, NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, featuring three matches in the two Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments that will finalize the TakeOver card.

Kenny Omega & Kenta vs. Jon Moxley & Lance Archer

Following Kenta's shocking arrival on AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega greeted him in the parking lot outside of Daily's Place. The Bullet Club member shrugged off "The Cleaner," saying his only focus is beating Jon Moxley, but Omega still used it as a chance to ask for a tag match against Moxley and Lance Archer (who tried to save Mox from an attack by The Good Brothers). The match was later confirmed as a Falls Count Anywhere, Anything Goes Match since Kenta isn't apart of AEW's roster. 

TNT Championship: Darby Allin vs. Joey Janela

Ahead of his Street Fight with Team Taz, Allin will defend his TNT title against "The Bad Boy" Joey Janela. 

Chris Jericho & MJF vs. The Acclaimed

Chris Jericho and MJF won the tag team battle royale at Beach Break, earning themselves an AEW World Tag Team Championship match with The Young Bucks at the Revolution pay-per-view. To prepare that match (and to get some revenge on comments made during their latest rap), the two will take on The Acclaimed.

Cody Rhodes & Lee Johnson vs. Peter Avalon and Cezar Bononi

Ahead of his mixed tag match against Shaquille O'Neal, Rhodes will team with Nightmare Family member Lee Johnson to take on Avalon (who gave Rhodes more trouble than he expected weeks ago) and Bononi

Dusty Cup Semifinal Matches

Three matches will take place on this week's NXT in the two Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournaments, and the three victorious teams will move on to the TakeOver event four days later. That includes:

  • Shotzi Blackheart & Ember Moon vs. The Way
  • MSK vs. Legado Del Fantasma 
  • Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher vs. Grizzled Young Veterans
Cameron Grimes Returns

Cameron Grimes is going TO THE MOON! Or rather, he's coming back to NXT after being out with an injury caused by an attack from Timothy Thatcher in December.

NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day Go-Home Show

NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day takes place on Feb. 14 at the Capitol Wrestling Center. Here's the updated card for the show, as of now:

  • NXT Championship: Finn Balor vs. Pete Dunne
  • NXT Women's Championship: Io Shirai vs. Toni Storm vs. Mercedes Martinez
  • NXT North American Championship: Johnny Gargano vs. Kushida
  • Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals
  • Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals
