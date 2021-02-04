New Japan's Kenta Invades AEW Dynamite, Attacks Jon Moxley at Beach Break

✖

The "forbidden door" between All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro-Wrestling appears to have opened. For the first time in company history, an active member of the New Japan roster crashed an episode of AEW Dynamite, as Kenta hit the ring following the six-man tag match main event and attacked Jon Moxley. The Bullet Club member has been the No. 1 contender for Moxley's IWGP United States Championship for months, but due to COVID-19 travel restrictions and AEW's rules about it's talent appearing on other wrestling promotions televised in the United States, Moxley couldn't answer the challenge.

That finally changed on last week's edition of NJPW Strong (reportedly taped weeks before), when Moxley arrived and knocked out Kenta with his Paradigm Shift (aka Death Rider) finisher. He then announced that their long-awaited match would be at The New Beginning USA event on Feb. 26.

Kenta initially hit the ring wearing a mask and hoodie, but quickly revealed he was wearing his version of the Bullet Club shirt. He nailed Moxley with a Go 2 Sleep and left the ring as Kenny Omega made his way back to his feet. The commentary team openly asked if the break between the Bullet Club and its former members had been healed, and Don Callis merely laughed.