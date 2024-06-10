WWE NXT Battleground: Oba Femi Retains NXT North American Championship in Brutal Triple Threat

WWE NXT Battleground has been one hard hitting match for another, and that was definitely the case as Oba Femi retained the NXT North American Championship! Oba Femi has been dominating the NXT North American Championship scene ever since he won it from Dragon Lee, and was showing no signs of ever slowing down. But that changed earlier this Spring when a former NXT North American Champion, Wes Lee, returned from an injury that almost could have taken him out of the wrestling world completely. But that was only the lead in to the NXT North American Championship match at NXT Battleground this evening.

Although Femi has been on the top as NXT North American Champion, he quickly got two challengers within a very short span of time. Not only did Wes Lee want to challenge for a chance at getting back the title he once had before injury, but Joe Coffey of Gallus threw himself into the mix to the point where it became a full triple threat match. But despite all of that, Femi still proved why he's the champion by retaining the NXT North American Championship.

WWE Battleground Time, Match Card and Results

Things had gotten complicated as the match continued, however, as Gallus interfered at multiple points. First getting in the way of Femi before interfering with Wes Lee, Gallus ended up playing a smaller role than expected as Femi just sort of powered through them. Despite Lee also trying to put up a fight, it was ultimately Femi's overwhelming power that helped him win at the end of the day. Just forcing his way through every obstacle, Femi proved why he's the current and retaining NXT North American Champion.

If you wanted to tune into the newest premium live event, it is now live at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV, NXT Battleground is currently streaming with Peacock. The match card and results for NXT Battleground break down as such: