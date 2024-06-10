WWE's Kelani Jordan Becomes NXT Women's North American Champion at Battleground

WWE wanted to kick NXT Battleground off in style, and it did so with one of the most anticipated matches on the card. The first-ever NXT Women's North American Champion was set to be crowned in a six-woman Ladder Match, a match that featured Sol Ruca, Lash Legend, Kelani Jordan, Fallon Henley, Jaida Parker, and Michin. The spots were impressive throughout the match, and there were several close calls by Legend and Ruca. At one point everyone teamed up to throw Legend onto a ladder and knock her out of contention, and then it was Jordan who was able to seal the deal and climb to grab the Championship, becoming the first-ever NXT Women's North American Champion.

Henley and Ruca went outside, while Jordan and Legend went at it in the ring. Meanwhile, Parker and Michin fought with a ladder by the announce table. Back in the ring, Parker and Michin pushed Legend into the corner and put Jordan on a ladder, though Ruca then knocked Legend out underneath the ladder. Henley got another ladder and started climbing, but Ruca dragged her down and threw her into it.

Ruca climbed up along with Parker, but Parker threw Ruca off, only to be grabbed by Jordan. Parker then slammed down on Jordan, sending her into the ladder and to the floor. Michin hit the suplex on Ruca, and Legend then threw Michin into the ladder. Legend went for a ladder as did Michin, but Legend set hers up and went for the Title.

Legend almost had it but Michin grabbed her foot and pulled her down. Henley leaped on their back and then Jordan followed suit. They all fell down and then Jordan jumped on a climbing Legend, getting to the top but couldn't quite grab it. Jordan kept kicking other people but Parker grabbed her and they stretched Jordan over the top of the ladder. Michin then ate kicks but Ruca went for a ladder only to get slammed by Henley. Henley then slammed Legend on the ladder.

Henley started climbing up but Parker met her and they traded chops. Jordan pulled up another ladder and joined Ruca, but she got knocked off. Jordan did too, and then everyone got cleared off aside from Legend. Ruca got to her feet and kept Legend from reaching it. Ruca couldn't slam Legend down, but then everybody teamed up to throw Legend out onto another ladder.

Michin hit a slick DDT and then climbed up and almost had the Title but got knocked onto the top rope as she came down. Everybody traded shots and Parker stayed on her feet and got a ladder. Parker climbed it and almost had the title but Michin stopped her and pulled her down. Ruca hit the Sol Snatcher on two people and went up the ladder, but Jordan met her up top. They both kicked in each other in the head and knocked each other down.

Jordan was back up and hit the splash onto Michin and then climbed up the ladder and got the Championship, becoming the first-ever NXT Women's North American Champion.

NXT BATTLEGROUND RESULTS:

NXT Championship Match: Trick Williams (C) vs. Ethan Page

NXT Women's Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (C) vs. Jordynne Grace (C)

NXT North American Championship Triple Threat Match: Oba Femi (C) vs Wes Lee vs Joe Coffey

NXT Women's North American Championship Ladder Match: Kelani Jordan def. Sol Ruca, Lash Legend, Fallon Henley, Jaida Parker, and Michin

NXT Tag Team Championships Match: Axiom and Nathan Frazer (C) vs. The Good Brothers

NXT Underground Match: Lola Vice vs Shayna Baszler

What have you thought of Battleground so far? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!