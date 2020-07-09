NXT Beats AEW in Viewership for Third Straight Week With Great American Bash Night Two

The second round of the ratings battle between NXT's Great American Bash and AEW's Fyter Fest once again came to a split decision, as NXT brought in a higher viewership at 759,000 compared to 715,000, but Dynamite had the higher rating in the target demo at 0.28 to 0.20. The gap in viewership and rating is fairly similar to from last week (though fewer people watched either show), but this does mark the first time since the two shows started going head-to-head last October that NXT more viewers for three consecutive weeks.

It's also a good sign for the Black and Gold Brand that its main event, a Winner Take All match between NXT North American Champion Keith Lee and NXT Champion Adam Cole, wasn't hurt by spoilers of the match's result leaking last week. Lee won to become the first man to hold two singles championships in NXT history.

AEW's Tony Khan posted his reaction shortly after the ratings broke.

If anyone thinks I consider being a top 7 show on cable anything but a huge win, they’re incorrect. A win in the demo is a win in the business, and this is a business. I know the industry wasn’t talking about the demo as much 20 years ago, but it’s what drives our revenue today. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 9, 2020

Elsewhere on the show Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano both picked up wins, Bronson Reed beat Tony Nese, Drake Maverick and Breezango came up short against El Legado del Fantasma and Mercedes Martinez picked up a win over Santana Garrett.

Over on Fyter Fest Kenny Omega and Hangman Page once again retained their tag titles against Private Party, FTR and The Young Bucks were unsuccessful in an eight-man tag match against The Lucha Brothers, The Butcher and The Blade, Lance Archer stomped Joey Janela and Orange Cassidy put up a valiant effort in a main event loss against Chris Jericho.

The show was supposed to be headlined by an AEW World Championship match between Jon Moxley and Brian Cage. Mox was pulled from the show as a coronavirus precaution, and in the meantime Taz revived his classic FTW Heavyweight Championship from his ECW days and awarded it to Cage.

AEW will have another themed episode of Dynamite on July 15 with Fight for the Fallen. Check out the card below:

AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage

AEW TNT Championship: Cody Rhodes vs. Sonny Kiss

FTR vs. The Lucha Brothers

The Elite (Keny Omega & The Young Bucks) vs. Jurassic Express (Luchasaurus, Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt)

Not to be outdone, NXT has booked two matches for its July 15 episode — an NXT Women's Championship match between Io Shirai and Tegan Nox and a rematch between Damian Priest and Cameron Grimes.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.