WWE NXT: All The Best Moments From The Great American Bash Night 2

WWE held the second night of its big NXT Great American Bash tonight, and the event was loaded with amazing moments and big-time matches. From the anticipated main event between NXT Champion Adam Cole and North American Champion Keith Lee to the frantic Six-Man Tag Match between Breezango and Legado del Fantasma to the brutal Street Fight between Candice LeRae and Mia Yim. There was a lot to take in, but several moments stood out above the rest, and we've rounded up all the best moments of night 2 right here.

You can check out our favorite moments starting on the next slide, and you can find the official description for tonight's The Great American Bash Night 2 below.

"NXT's Great American Bash promises to conclude with a bang as NXT Champion Adam Cole faces off with North American Champion Keith Lee in a historic Winner Take All Match. Also, Mia Yim and Candice LeRae look to settle their rivalry in a Street Fight, Drake Maverick teams up with Breezango to take on Legado del Fantasma and more!"

Here's the full card for tonight's event.

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs North American Champion Keith Lee in Winner Takes All Match

Mia Yim vs Candice LeRae in Street Fight Match

Drake Maverick and Breezango vs Legado del Fantasma in Six-Man Tag Team Match

Isaiah Swerve Scott vs Johnny Gargano

What did you think of night 2 of NXT's The Great American Bash?