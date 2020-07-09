WWE NXT: All The Best Moments From The Great American Bash Night 2
WWE held the second night of its big NXT Great American Bash tonight, and the event was loaded with amazing moments and big-time matches. From the anticipated main event between NXT Champion Adam Cole and North American Champion Keith Lee to the frantic Six-Man Tag Match between Breezango and Legado del Fantasma to the brutal Street Fight between Candice LeRae and Mia Yim. There was a lot to take in, but several moments stood out above the rest, and we've rounded up all the best moments of night 2 right here.
You can check out our favorite moments starting on the next slide, and you can find the official description for tonight's The Great American Bash Night 2 below.
"NXT's Great American Bash promises to conclude with a bang as NXT Champion Adam Cole faces off with North American Champion Keith Lee in a historic Winner Take All Match. Also, Mia Yim and Candice LeRae look to settle their rivalry in a Street Fight, Drake Maverick teams up with Breezango to take on Legado del Fantasma and more!"
Here's the full card for tonight's event.
NXT Champion Adam Cole vs North American Champion Keith Lee in Winner Takes All Match
Mia Yim vs Candice LeRae in Street Fight Match
Drake Maverick and Breezango vs Legado del Fantasma in Six-Man Tag Team Match
Isaiah Swerve Scott vs Johnny Gargano
Tables and Chairs
LeRae and Yim put it all on the line tonight, but LeRae got the last laugh after this crazy move off of a table and onto a pile of chairs, knocking Yim out cold.
Dropkicked Through a Table
We could just feature the whole match between LeRae and Yim, but if we have to limit to just a few moments, this one definitely stood out.
That Looks Like It Hurt
Bronson Reed showed what he can do in his match against Tony Nese, and Nese will definitely remember the match after this punishing and impressive move.
Stone Meet Tank
Poor Robert Stone, but then again, he kind of brings it on himself, and this whole segment was hilarious.
We Have Liftoff
Fandango impressed everyone with this high flying leap, but then he stunned everyone again by flipping in mid-air and landing on his target.
Get Out Of The Way
This didn't turn out quite like Lee would've liked, but even still, it was damn impressive.
Moonsault
If you doubted what Keith Lee is capable of, look no further than this amazing moment.
🎶Oooooooo, bask in his glooOOOoory!
Oooooooo, bask in his glooOOOoory! 🎶
A New Champion
A new Champion was crowned tonight, and now a bold new Limitless era begins in NXT.
