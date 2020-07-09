WWE NXT: All The Best Moments From The Great American Bash Night 2

By Matthew Aguilar

WWE held the second night of its big NXT Great American Bash tonight, and the event was loaded with amazing moments and big-time matches. From the anticipated main event between NXT Champion Adam Cole and North American Champion Keith Lee to the frantic Six-Man Tag Match between Breezango and Legado del Fantasma to the brutal Street Fight between Candice LeRae and Mia Yim. There was a lot to take in, but several moments stood out above the rest, and we've rounded up all the best moments of night 2 right here.

You can check out our favorite moments starting on the next slide, and you can find the official description for tonight's The Great American Bash Night 2 below.

"NXT's Great American Bash promises to conclude with a bang as NXT Champion Adam Cole faces off with North American Champion Keith Lee in a historic Winner Take All Match. Also, Mia Yim and Candice LeRae look to settle their rivalry in a Street Fight, Drake Maverick teams up with Breezango to take on Legado del Fantasma and more!"

Here's the full card for tonight's event.

NXT Champion Adam Cole vs North American Champion Keith Lee in Winner Takes All Match

Mia Yim vs Candice LeRae in Street Fight Match

Drake Maverick and Breezango vs Legado del Fantasma in Six-Man Tag Team Match

Isaiah Swerve Scott vs Johnny Gargano

What did you think of night 2 of NXT's The Great American Bash? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things WWE with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB! To start checking out the best moments, you can hit the next slide!

Tables and Chairs

LeRae and Yim put it all on the line tonight, but LeRae got the last laugh after this crazy move off of a table and onto a pile of chairs, knocking Yim out cold.

"LeRAE, YOU SLAY! Exploding headExploding headExploding head

@CandiceLeRae puts away @MiaYim in an absolutely BRUTAL #StreetFight on Night 2 of #NXTGAB! #WWENXT"

prevnext

Dropkicked Through a Table

We could just feature the whole match between LeRae and Yim, but if we have to limit to just a few moments, this one definitely stood out.

"MAMMA MIA (YIM)!!!!

@CandiceLeRae  @MiaYim #NXTGAB #WWENXT"

prevnext

That Looks Like It Hurt

Bronson Reed showed what he can do in his match against Tony Nese, and Nese will definitely remember the match after this punishing and impressive move.

"Face screaming in fearFace screaming in fearFace screaming in fearFace screaming in fear

#WWENXT #NXTGAB @TonyNese @bronsonreedwwe"

prevnext

Stone Meet Tank

Poor Robert Stone, but then again, he kind of brings it on himself, and this whole segment was hilarious.

"Nothing to see here, just @ShotziWWE 𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘬𝘪𝘯' care of business. #WWENXT #NXTGAB @RobertStoneWWE"

prevnext

We Have Liftoff

Fandango impressed everyone with this high flying leap, but then he stunned everyone again by flipping in mid-air and landing on his target.

"We're a Fan(dango). #WWENXT #NXTGAB @WWEFandango"

prevnext

Get Out Of The Way

This didn't turn out quite like Lee would've liked, but even still, it was damn impressive.

".@AdamColePro isn't falling for it again. #WWENXT #NXTGAB 
@RealKeithLee"

prevnext

Moonsault

If you doubted what Keith Lee is capable of, look no further than this amazing moment.

"Multiple musical notesOooooooo, bask in his glooOOOoory!
Oooooooo, bask in his glooOOOoory! Multiple musical notes

A thing of beauty. First quarter moon with face #WWENXT #NXTGAB @RealKeithLee @AdamColePro"

prevnext

A New Champion

0comments

A new Champion was crowned tonight, and now a bold new Limitless era begins in NXT.

"History has his eyes on you. @RealKeithLee  #WWENXT #NXTGAB #AndNew"

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of