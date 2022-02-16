WWE NXT Crowns Men’s Dusty Cup Winners at Vengeance Day

Next up on WWE NXT Vengeance Day was the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals, which this year once again included MSK, but they were going against a new opponent in Diamond Mine’s The Creed Brothers. First in was Nash and Julius, and while Nash used his quickness, Julius was hitting hard and doing some damage. Then Carter tagged in Lee and they both knocked Julius for a loop, sending him outside. Lee then leaped over the ropes with a gorgeous move but Julius got the better of the matchup after ramming his shoulder into Lee, sending him careening towards the announce table.

Julius tagged Brutus in and he went to work on Lee, and both hit Lee with painful knee strikes to his ribs. Brutus tagged Julius in and then combined to send Brutus slamming into him. Julius picked up Lee and locked in a Bear Hug, and then the Creed Brothers combined again for another move that continued to keep Lee grounded.

Brutus tagged in and started slamming into Lee’s leg and then locked in a Bear Hug of his own. Lee got him to release the hold a bit before he locked it back in. Brutus then clubbed Lee with big forearms and punches, but he bought himself some time when Lee evaded Brutus’ attack and sent his face into the turnbuckle.

Brutus then kept pulling Lee back but he eventually made the tag, and then Carter went to work on Julius, flying around the ring with clotheslines and slide kicks and then hitting superkicks on both Creed Brothers before having Lee push him as he flipped onto Julius on the outside of the ring.

Carter hit a huge splash on Julius and tagged Lee in, and Lee followed up with another. Carter also dropkicked Brutus off the ring, and at this point Lee was limping a bit. Lee picked up Julius into a superkick from Carter, and then Carter kept it up with another move but Brutus intervened and saved the match for them.

Lee went flying and so did Carter, and then Carter dove through the ropes but was caught by Julius, who slammed him into the floor. Then he rolled him into the ring and hit a massive clothesline, and the pin was all she wrote. The Creed Brothers have now won the 2022 Dusty Cup.

Here is the current card for NXT Vengeance Day:

NXT Championship Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs Santos Escobar

NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) defeated Cameron Grimes

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin C) defeated Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals: The Creed Brothers defeated MSK

Steel Cage Match: Pete Dunne defeated Tony D’Angelo

