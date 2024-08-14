WWE NXT Crowns New Heritage Cup Champion

Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT held a number of Championship opportunities, including a battle for the NXT Heritage Cup. While the two factions have been friendly as of late, the No Quarter Catch Crew and The Family were on opposing sides this time around, and it would be Charlie Dempsey taking on The Don for a shot at the Heritage Cup that Dempsey once held. D’Angelo took control early with a fall in the second round, but then Dempsey got the next fall and tied it all up. Then Wren Sinclair, the newest member of No Quarter Catch Crew, threw in a helping hand and managed to get Dempsey the win, dethroning D’Angelo and becoming a two-time Heritage Cup Champion.

No Holds Barred

D’Angelo tackled Dempsey immediately after the bell and then took control with a headlock. D’Angelo knocked down the challenger to the mat and slipped Dempsey to the mat shortly after. Dempsey bounced back with a triangle into an armbar, and then after D’Angelo got free Dempsey went right back with another takedown. D’Angelo overpowered the challenger though and slammed him down, and then Dempsey went for another submission but the bell rang and brought the first round to a close.

D’Angelo and Dempsey traded moves and then Dempsey connected with a knee to the head and then almost got a pin on The Don, but D’Angelo kicked out. D’Angelo then hit a huge slam into a cover, and that got him the first fall. D’Angelo was once again in control to start this round, slamming Dempsey down and then throwing him out of the ring. D’Angelo went to continue his momentum but Dempsey was able to stop him cold with a necbreaker over the top rope, and a big boot followed.

Dempsey stomped the Champion numerous times before attempting another hold to target D’Angelo’s neck. D’Angelo came back with hard strikes but damage had clearly been done to his wrist and hand, and Dempsey capitalized with uppercuts in the corner. Dempsey slammed The Don to the mat but got kicked away before hitting another big boot to the face. Dempsey went for another hold but D’Angelo broke out, though ate a back blow and a close cover. Dangelo then tried to pin D’Angelo down but the bell hit, though Dempsey connected with a knee strike to the head right after.

A Turning Point

In the corner, Wren gave Dempsey a pep talk and hit him a few times, and then the bell hit and D’Angelo almost rolled Dempsey up. Dempsey stomped on the Champ in the corner and hit with a vicious uppercut before more stomps, but D’Angelo hit a monster clothesline to stop the challenger. D’Angelo kept knocking down Dempsey and then hit a few powerful slams, and this time D’Angelo hit a power slam from the ropes into a cover, though Dempsey kicked out. D’Angelo went for another move but Dempsey went for an inside cradle. It didn’t land but then Dempsey slammed D’Angelo into the turnbuckle and countered a move into a pin that D’Angelo couldn’t kick out of, bringing us to 1 and 1 score.

Dempsey tried to take down D’Angelo but The Don countered and then hit a monster spinebuster. Dempsey hit a suplex but D’Angelo kicked out of the cover, and then D’Angelo got countered on his next move into an armbar. D’Angelo rolled through it but Dempsey had the Triangle locked in, though Dempsey broke it with a powerbomb.

D’Angelo got caught on the next move and then fought Borne off, though Stacks gave the assist only for Wren to pull D’Angelo’s foot off the ring. That allowed Dempsey to pin D’Angelo and win the match, and Dempsey became a two-time NXT Heritage Cup Champion.

