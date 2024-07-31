WWE’s Tony D’Angelo Retains NXT Heritage Cup at Great American Bash

The second match of WWE NXT’s Great American Bash was for the NXT Heritage Cup, which had The Don of NXT Tony D’Angelo defending his Heritage Cup against No Quarter Catch Crew’s Tavion Heights. Both groups were at ringside for the match, but one side ended up being the most intriguing, as Wren Sinclair would appear in the crowd and then jump into the ring to help get Heights fired up for a comeback. A few slaps to the face seemed to work too, but then the ensuing chaos amongst the group hurt Heights’ chances, as they weren’t paying attention to him when he needed some help between rounds, and that left the door open for The Don. D’Angelo would get the pin and seal the deal, retaining his NXT Heritage Cup.

Evenly Matched

Heights and D’Angelo locked up but broke away quickly before locking up once more. The two superstars exchanged holds but neither star could get much of an advantage at this point. Heights greeted the crowd but paid for it immediately after, getting hit with a suplex and a shoulder tackle right after. D’Angelo was clearly annoyed at Heights’ celebration and looked to lock the challenger down. As the clock ticked down the two tried and failed to lift each other for slams, and then they both went for submissions as the bell rang, closing out the first round without a point for either side.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the second round, D’Angelo looked to ground Heights but the round was still quite close, and no one would earn a point before the round ended. Then in round three D’Angelo came out swinging, and he would hit a huge move to knock Heights to the mat and get the first point. Before the next round started though, Wren Sinclair came in the ring and tried to inspire Heights, yelling at him that he’s Tavion Heights and needs to start acting like it. She even slapped him twice, and that seemed to awaken the beast, as he entered the next round with a vengeance.

Heights would come in like a force of nature, slamming D’Angelo down and getting the point. Round five started unconventionally, as the rest of No Quarter Catch Crew was too busy talking about Sinclair to focus on Heights needing some water and support. That led to D’Angelo coming in and getting the jump on a worn-down Heights, and The Don made the most of it. While Heights fought back, D’Angelo had too much fire for him, and The Don would get the pin and the win, netting the final point and retaining his NXT Heritage Cup.

NXT Great American Bash

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Unholy Union’s Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn (C) vs Meta-Four’s Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson

NXT Heritage Cup Match: Tony D’Angelo (C) vs Tavion Heights

Cedric Alexander def. Brooks Jensen

NXT Women’s Championship Match: Roxanne Perez (C) vs Thea Hail

Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Karmen Petrovic, Sol Ruca, and Lola Vice vs Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx

Joe Hendry Concert

What did you think of the match? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!