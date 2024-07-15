WWE Announces Two Arena-Based NXT Premium Live Events For the Fall

WWE NXT is back on the road for its monthly specials. The developmental brand was officially launched in 2014 on the WWE Network with a WWE Network special entitled NXT Arrival. This event would kickstart the serialized NXT Takeover shows, all of which took place from NXT’s television taping home at Full Sail University. Before late, NXT took its big shows on the road, starting with NXT Takeover: Brooklyn in 2015. Four or fives times per year, NXT Takeover would come on the Saturday before a big WWE pay-per-view. These touring NXT Takeovers ran from 2015 until they were forced to a halt in 2020.

The traveling NXT Takeovers were discontinued after NXT Takeover 36 in August 2021. NXT rebranded to “NXT 2.0,” still running occasional specials but without the “Takeover” branding. All of the specials also ran from the WWE Performance Center in front of a limited crowd. NXT Stand & Deliver 2022 was the first of the “2.0” era to branch out of the WWE PC, and by 2023, the NXT premium live events were back on the road and airing from full-size arenas.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WWE Announces Two More Arena-Based NXT PLEs

The white and gold brand continues to run the big houses.

As announced by WWE, WWE NXT has added two more premium live events to its calendar. NXT No Mercy has been scheduled for Sunday, September 1st at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. WWE will host WWE Monday Night Raw from that same venue the following day.

Nine weeks later, NXT Halloween Havoc is scheduled for Sunday, October 27th at the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Like NXT No Mercy, an episode of WWE Monday Night Raw will emanate from the same venue the next day. Tickets for both of these NXT events go on sale on Friday, July 26th.

“We look forward to returning NXT to the road and delivering an unforgettable night of action to the amazing fan bases of Denver and Hershey, and for those watching at home,” WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels said.

NXT No Mercy and NXT Halloween Havoc are the only future NXT premium live events scheduled for the remainder of 2024. NXT will host NXT The Great American Bash on Tuesday, August 6th, but it is serving as a special episode of NXT TV rather than a WWE Network special. Before the year closes out, expect NXT to have at least one final premium live event, as NXT Deadline has been a December staple in recent years.