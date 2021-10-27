WWE NXT Crowns New Women’s Tag Team Champions

Tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc kicked off with the Scareway to Hell Women’s Tag Team Championship match, which featured a battle between Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta and Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, and after the bell sounded everyone waited a minute to charge in. Dollin and Jayne would charge first, and then all chaos broke out, with two teams combining to throw out Dolin and Jayne. Then Stark knocked Pirotta out of the ring and teamed up with Shirai on a suplex to Hartwell. Shirai then grabbed a ladder while Stark tried to keep Dolin and Jayne busy, but they teamed up on Stark to knock her out of the ring.

Pirotta then dragged Shirai out of the ring and Hartwell ended up in the middle of an attack. Pirotta knocked back Dolin and then Hartwell and Pirotta combined to take them out, complete with Pirotta’s use of the ladder as a weapon to knock them out of the ring. Stark then dropkicked both Hartwell and Pirotta and she ascended the ladder with Shirai, but Jayne broke the middle of the ladder and pushed it over, sending them into the ropes neck first.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jayne then knocked over Stark and pulled the ladder away and out of the ring. Dolin then went to push another ladder in but Stark kicked Jayne out. Meanwhile, Shirai got slammed face-first into the announce table, but Shirai saved herself even more damage with a counter. Hartwell ended up on the ladder next though but Stark cut her off. Pirotta then set up another ladder but Dolin cut her off and wentup net, but Hartwell cut her off. Then Stark grabbed Dolin but Jayne grabbed Stark, .

Stark then battled Hartwell but Shirai lept onto Hartwell’s back, leaving Stark by herself. She tried to grab the titles but was too hurt, and then Pirotta sent her reeling after pushing the ladder. Pirotta used the ladder to do even more damage to Stark pinning her underneath it in the corner. She set up a new ladder and started to climb, but Shirai tried to cut her off. Pirotta went back down to pull Shirai away and then cut off Dolin. She then pulled Shirai back down again, and then lifted her up and slammed her face-first into the turnbuckle.

She cut Dolin off yet again and then Power Bombed her through a ladder, single-handedly keeping the other two teams from taking the titles. Unfortunately, Jayne finally got her down and then started slamming the ladder into her back, sidelining her. Jayne started climbing but Shirai then caught her and brought her back down onto a ladder back-first hard, and then a splash followed on top of that ladder, causing Jayne to roll out in pain.

Hartwell came in strong and then Stark returned the favor, and then she followed it up with a move from the top turnbuckle but she seemed to hurt herself more than Hartwell, as he was limping. Then Hartwell slammed her back-first into a ladder, which didn’t help things. Hartwell started climbing, but Shirai met her up top. They traded punches and a headbutt, but Shirai sent Hartwell down to the mat only for her to be pushed over onto another ladder, and with that Hartwell got her vengeance for Candice.

Unfortunately, the vicious move left Hartwell concerned for Shirai’s health, and that allowed Dolin an opening to put up her own ladder and start to climb, and she would be the one to claim those titles for Toxic Attraction. Dolin and Jayne are now your new NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Here’s the card for tonight’s Halloween Havoc:

NXT Champion Tommaso CIampa vs Bron Breakker

NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez vs Mandy Rose (Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal)

NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Io Shirai and Zoey Stark vs Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta and Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne (Scareway To Hell)

NXT Tag Team Champions MSK vs Imperium (Spin The Wheel, Make The Deal)

You can watch NXT’s Halloween Havoc tonight on USA Network at 7 PM CST.

Which match are you most excited for at Halloween Havoc? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!