Watch: Triple H Debuts New NXT Cruiserweight Championship Design

Ahead of his fatal four-way defense at the Worlds Collide event, Triple H and William Regal awarded Angel Garza with a brand new version of the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. The title’s name had been shifted over to the NXT brand right around the time the show jumped to the USA Network, and cruiserweights have been getting more time on the Black and Gold Brand ever sense. The new title’s design is noticeably similar to the original purple belt, though the title strap is now black and the plates have a noticeably darker shade of silver. The new design actually looks quite similar to various fan art renderings online from people who have wanted to ditch the purple look

Garza will defend the title on Saturday night against Isaiah Scott, Jordan Devlin and Travis Banks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Triple H then posted a photo of himself with Garza and Regal, giving a better look at the title.

Based on the reactions on Twitter, fans are digging the new look.

The new NXT Cruiserweight Championship is gorgeous! Definitely loving the black & silver combo!👌🏻🔥 #WorldsCollide pic.twitter.com/hJPf2p644F — Wesley Williams (@big_wes18) January 25, 2020

Check out the full Worlds Collide card below:

Imperium vs. The Undisputed Era

Finn Balor vs. Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm

NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Angel Garza vs. Isaiah Scott vs. Jordan Devlin vs. Travis Banks

DIY vs. Moustache Mountain

Kay Lee Ray vs. Mia Yim

WWE’s packed weekend will wrap up on Sunday night with the 33rd annual Royal Rumble event. Check out the full card below: