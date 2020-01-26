Watch: Triple H Debuts New NXT Cruiserweight Championship Design

Ahead of his fatal four-way defense at the Worlds Collide event, Triple H and William Regal awarded Angel Garza with a brand new version of the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. The title’s name had been shifted over to the NXT brand right around the time the show jumped to the USA Network, and cruiserweights have been getting more time on the Black and Gold Brand ever sense. The new title’s design is noticeably similar to the original purple belt, though the title strap is now black and the plates have a noticeably darker shade of silver. The new design actually looks quite similar to various fan art renderings online from people who have wanted to ditch the purple look
Garza will defend the title on Saturday night against Isaiah Scott, Jordan Devlin and Travis Banks.
Ahead of #WorldsCollide, @TripleH and #NXT GM William Regal present @AngelGarzaWwe with the newly redesigned #NXTCruiserweightChampionship! pic.twitter.com/ukY3ZLLN3U— WWE (@WWE) January 25, 2020
Triple H then posted a photo of himself with Garza and Regal, giving a better look at the title.
Based on the reactions on Twitter, fans are digging the new look.
ABOUT. DAMN. TIME.— R.Dream (@WWERDream1) January 25, 2020
The new NXT Cruiserweight Championship is gorgeous! Definitely loving the black & silver combo!👌🏻🔥 #WorldsCollide pic.twitter.com/hJPf2p644F— Wesley Williams (@big_wes18) January 25, 2020
Check out the full Worlds Collide card below:
- Imperium vs. The Undisputed Era
- Finn Balor vs. Ilja Dragunov
- NXT Women’s Championship: Rhea Ripley vs. Toni Storm
- NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Angel Garza vs. Isaiah Scott vs. Jordan Devlin vs. Travis Banks
- DIY vs. Moustache Mountain
- Kay Lee Ray vs. Mia Yim
WWE’s packed weekend will wrap up on Sunday night with the 33rd annual Royal Rumble event. Check out the full card below:
- WWE Universal Championship: Bray Wyatt vs. Daniel Bryan (Strap Match)
- Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch vs. Asuka
- SmackDown Women’s Championship: Bayley vs. Lacey Evans
- United States Championship: Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo
- Roman Reigns vs. King Corbin (Falls Count Anywhere)
- Shorty G vs. Sheamus
- Men’s Royal Rumble — winner gets a world championship match at WrestleMania 36
- Women’s Royal Rumble — winner gets a women’s championship match at WrestleMania 36