More NXT Tag Teams Added to Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

The final episode of NXT of 2020 confirmed that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament would be making a return beginning with the Jan. 13. episode. A few more teams were added to the bracket on Thursday, rounding out the field to 10 teams. Those new additions were Jake Atlas & Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, who had been feuding with each other over the past few weeks, and Legado Del Fantasma's Joaquin Wilde and Raul Mendoza.

The winner of this year's tournament (likely crowned as the next NXT TakeOver on Valentine's Day) will earn a shot at Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch NXT Tag Team Championships.

Scott and Atlas' partnership was made via a backstage video, which you can see below.

The first two matches in the men's tournament will see Undisputed Era vs. Breezango and Ever-Rise taking on the Grizzled Young Veterans. Previous winners of the tournament have been Finn Balor & Samoa Joe, The Authors of Pain, The Undisputed Era, Aleister Black & Ricochet and The BroserWeights.

Here's the updated field for the tournament as of now:

The Undisputed Era (Adam Cole & Roderick Strong)

The Way (Johnny Gargano & Austin Theory)

The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)

Breezango (Tyler Breeze & Fandango)

Imperium (Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner)

Ever-Rise (Chase Parker & Matt Martel)

Legado del Fantasma (Joaquin Wilde & Raul Mendoza)

Jake Atlas & Swerve Scott

Drake Maverick & Killian Dain

Curt Stallion & August Grey

NXT also confirmed on this week's episode that a Women's version of the tournament will take place this year.

Elsewhere on this week's NXT, Balor successfully defended his NXT Championship against Kyle O'Reilly, Raquel Gonzalez beat Rhea Ripley in a Last Woman Standing Match and Karrion Kross defeated Damain Priest. Ripley and Priest are reportedly both heading to the main roster in the near future.