NXT's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Returns

✖

Tonight's NXT was action-packed and featured several surprises, though perhaps the most unexpected one was that the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic is making its return to the black and gold brand. The next edition of the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will hit in 2021, though we don't know exactly when the tournament itself will take place.

What we do know though is that the full bracket and all of the tournament competitors will be revealed at next week's big New Year's Evil event, so we don't have to wait much longer to learn more.

For those unfamiliar with the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, the tournament honors the legend Dusty Rhodes and all of the contributions he made to the black and gold brand. Whoever wins the tournament will win an NXT Tag Team Championship opportunity, which at the moment means facing Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan.

Some interesting pairings have won over the years, including most recently Pete Dunne and Riddle, who defeated The Undisputed ERA for the titles at NXT TakeOver: Portland. Other winners include Finn Balor and Samoa Joe, Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly, and Ricochet and Aleister Black.

Undisputed ERA, Breezango, Drake Maverick and Killian Dain, and more will assuredly be in the mix this time, and any of them have a chance at nabbing that title shot.

Here's the official description for tonight's NXT.

Johnny Gargano defends his NXT North American Championship against Leon Ruff, "The Colossal" Bronson Reed faces Isaiah "Swerve" Scott to kick off the show, Roderick Strong battles Pete Dunne and nine NXT Year-End Award winners will be revealed tonight on the final NXT of 2020!

Here's the full card:

North American Champion Johnny Gargano vs Leon Ruff

Roderick Strong vs Pete Dunne

Bronson Reed vs Isaiah Swerve Scott

Mercedes Martinez Returns to Action

Breezango vs Grizzled Young Veterans

NXT Year-End Awards Revealed

Who do you want to see in the tournament? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things NXT with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!