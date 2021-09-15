WWE NXT Fans Divided Over NXT 2.0 Revamp

Tonight served as the launch of NXT 2.0, which gave the former black and gold brand a bright and colorful redesign and the set itself a much bigger feel. There was also a focus on new stars right from the get-go with the debut of Rick Steiner (now Bron Breakker), who managed to defeat LA Knight in his first match. This is all a big shift from the previous look of NXT, and it didn’t take long for reactions to come flying in from fans, and reactions are quite divided, with some loving the new look and others proclaiming NXT is dead. That last one is a pretty big stretch, but you can check out some of the reactions starting on the next slide.

As for me, you can check out my first impressions of the new NXT below, but essentially the new look and pop of color really works for me. There’s an open feel to the CWC that was not there before, and it all feels less claustrophobic in there. Likewise, I really dig the logos being so prominent and acting as focal points that tie into the theme and color scheme of the stars in the ring.

https://twitter.com/MattAguilarCB/status/1437932812255047691?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

They default to the swath of colors during matches, but when someone comes out to their theme the colors tie into it, like when they went bright white for Imperium’s entrance.

As for the show as a whole, we’ll have to wait and see how it all plays out before I give a final review, but it’s off to a good start in my book.

Fresh Air

https://twitter.com/GodofWrestling/status/1437936449546964998?s=20

Crayons

https://twitter.com/ILuvLivMorgan/status/1437936452441104393?s=20

Cookie Cutter

https://twitter.com/wallacegreenway/status/1437936469327351808?s=20

Change

https://twitter.com/jessithebuckeye/status/1437936615817682951?s=20

Ran Its Course

https://twitter.com/SaifQuadri/status/1437936650525495296?s=20

Getting Used To

https://twitter.com/AllElitePunk/status/1437930495334133762?s=20

Beautiful

https://twitter.com/OfficialWOLFE3Y/status/1437930507153596418?s=20

So Much Better

https://twitter.com/piccone_/status/1437930508839792649?s=20

Badass

https://twitter.com/FrankieCascio/status/1437930833327894532?s=20

Mint

https://twitter.com/Brettg04/status/1437931132826181632?s=20

Black & Gold

https://twitter.com/xChelleJay/status/1437931127885516804?s=20

Million Times Better

https://twitter.com/Jmbmj/status/1437931120029470720?s=20

WWF Superstars

https://twitter.com/buffmarte/status/1437931594782752770?s=20

LIFE