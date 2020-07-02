NXT's Great American Bash Night One Edges out AEW Fyter Fest in Viewership
NXT and AEW took their weekly battle for viewership to new heights this week as the two brands each put on pay-per-view-esque episodes of television with the Great American Bash and Fyter Fest specials. AEW loaded up their show with three championship matches, each of which saw the champion retain, while NXT had a non-title match between NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai and SmackDown's Sasha Banks serve as the main event. According to ShowBuzz Daily, NXT took the narrow win with a viewership of 792,000 compared to AEW's 748,000.
This marks the second week in a row that NXT has brought in more viewers, but they still haven't been able to consistently topple Dynamite in the 18-49 target demographic. AEW once again took that win with a 0.29 rating (the sixth-highest on the night behind five news programs), while NXT finished in 13th place with 0.22.
Here are the results from Great American Bash Night One:
- Tegan Nox def. Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai and Mia Yim
- Timothy Thatcher def. Oney Lorcan
- Rhea Ripley def. Aliyah and Robert Stone
- Dexter Lumis def. Roderick Strong
- Io Shirai def. Sasha Banks
And here's what they've got lined up for Night Two next week:
- NXT and NXT North American Championships: Adam Cole vs. Keith Lee
- Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae (Street Fight)
- Breezango and Drake Maverick vs. El Legado del Fantasma
Meanwhile, here are the results from the first night of Fyter Fest:
- Jurassic Express def. MJF and Wardlow
- AEW Women's Championship: Hikaru Shida def. Penelope Ford
- AEW TNT Championship: Cody def. Jake Hager
- Private Party def. Santana & Ortiz
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page def. The Best Friends
And here's the rundown for Night Two:
- AEW World Tag Team Championships: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Private Party
- Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy
- FTR & The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher and The Blade and The Lucha Brothers
- Lance Archer vs. Joey Janela
- Nyla Rose vs. TBA
- Colt Cabana, Brodie Lee and Stu Grayson vs. SCU
Both shows have hit a bit of a snag when it comes to their main events next week. NXT wrestler Saurav Gurjar posted a photo to his Instagram during the NXT taping that gave away the ending to the Cole vs. Lee match, while Jon Moxley vs. Brian Cage had to be scrapped as a precaution against coronavirus (Moxley has tested negative, but his wife Renee Young announced last week she has it).
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.