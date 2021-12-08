WWE NXT: Harland’s In-Ring Debut Date Revealed

Joe Gacy might have been defeated at WWE NXT WarGames, but according to him the loss was really a victory, and one step closer to his ultimate vision for NXT. He said that he has plenty of plans in place for the brand and even mentioned another show that he was working on getting rebranded, but the most important thing he talked bout was his enforcer and protector Harland. Harland was by his side in the video, and by the end of it we finally found out when Harland’s in-ring debut will be.

Gacy took a second to mention Harland and how they were working towards a common goal, and he mentioned that Harland will compete in his first NXT match next week. The opponent is unknown at this time, but given Gacy’s problems with The Diamond Mine, perhaps we could see Harland take on one of its members.

Granted, they are now in a bit of a back and forth with Bron Breakker, as it seems Breakker will face Roderick Strong. Meanwhile, the Creed Brothers attempted to notch a spot in the Tag Team Championship picture, though the GYV’s plan backfired and helped them to a loss.

We’ll have to wait and see who Harland faces, but fans have been anticipating seeing him in action and what he can do in the ring after so much hype coming into NXT. We’ll have to wait and see how Harland does and what is in store for him and Gacy as a duo, but the good news is we don’t have to wait much longer.

It also kind of gets you thinking about what a Breakker vs Harland match could look like, but we’re getting ahead of ourselves.

Are you excited for Harland’s WWE NXT debut? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!