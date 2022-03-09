WWE NXT’s Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray Enter Women’s Dusty Cup Finals at Roadblock

It’s time for the second Women’s Dusty Cup match of WWE NXT Roadblock, which featured Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray taking on Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro dueling it out for a spot in the finals. Ray and Carter started things off, with Carter getting the best of the initial exchange and then hitting a massive chop on Ray’s chest. Ray was annoyed and charge din but Carter kept stunning her, knocking her back and going for a pin before tagging Catanzaro in who slide down and pulled the rope down and connected again to almost take down Ray early.

Ray got to her corner and tagged Shirai in, and Shirai and Catanzaro were showing off a bit with slick maneuvers but then Shirai almost pinned Catanzaro’s shoulders down for a pin. Catanzaro returned the favor with a near pin and traded offense in the ring.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Carter hit a splash on Ray and Catanzaro splashed Shirai, and they looked confident. Shirai was back on the offensive soon, but Carter reversed a slam and tagged Catanzaro in. Catanzaro hit a number of punches and chops before slamming Shirai down face-first to the mat. Shirai would kick out of the ensuing pin, but Catanzaro kept up the attack, kicking her in the face and then sending her down to the mat for a splash but Shirai got her knees up.

Shirai then knocked Carter’s face into the ropes and connected with a 619. Shirai hit a missile drop-kick on Carter and went for a pin but Carter kicked out. Shirai tagged in Ray but Carter knocked her off the apron. Ray slammed down Catanzaro and then Carter hit a Bulldog to knock Ray off her feet and go for a pin, but Ray kicked out.

After that Carter tagged Catanzaro but Ray sent Carter into her partner and knocked her on the ropes. Then Ray and Shirai picked up Catanzaro, only for Carter to throw off Shirai and then pick up Ray, and the duo teamed up on Ray and sent her hard to the mat for a pin but Shriai pushed Carter into the pin to break it up. Shirai slammed Carter into the steel steps and then Catanzaro ran into a superkick by Ray. Ray hoisted Catanzaro up for the KLR bomb and then Shirai sent up top. Shirai hit the Moonsault and hit the pin, and that was all she wrote.

Ray and Shirai are now in the finals.