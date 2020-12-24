Every Match Announced for NXT's New Year's Evil and AEW's New Year's Smash Events

By Connor Casey

NXT and AEW will both look to kick off 2021 on a high note with their respective special television events — New Year's Evil and New Year's Smash. AEW's event will stretch across two episodes (Dec. 30 and Jan. 6) and see the AEW World, TNT and Women's World Championships be defended. Meanwhile, New Year's Evil will see the long-awaited rematch between Finn Balor & Kyle O'Reilly and the Fight Pit.

Which shows will you be watching live over the next two weeks? Which matches are you most looking forward to? Check out the cards for both shows and let us know in the comments below!

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fenix (New Year's Smash Night One)

Omega will make his first defense as AEW World Champion, taking on Rey Fenix. The pair were supposed to meet in the Eliminator Tournament, but Fenix had to be pulled due to injury.

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon (New Year's Smash Night One)

Abadon has been stalking Shida for well over a month, going so far as to bite her on the neck this past week.

Jake Hager vs. Wardlow (New Year's Smash Night One)

Hager announced on this week's Dynamite that he's been granted a match with Wardlow. The pair haven't been able to get along and keep staring each other down ever since MJF and Wardlow joined The Inner Circle.

Jon Moxley's Return (New Year's Smash Night One)

Moxley will appear on Dynamite for the first time since dropping the AEW World Championship to Omega. Granted how their first match ended, Moxley will likely want to get some revenge on "The Cleaner."

NXT Year-End Awards

NXT's Dec. 30 episode will consist of the annual Year-End Awards. Here is the full list of nominations: 

Male Competitor of the Year

  • Finn Bálor
  • Adam Cole
  • Johnny Gargano
  • Keith Lee
  • WALTER
  • Tommaso Ciampa

Female Competitor of the Year

  • Rhea Ripley
  • Io Shirai
  • Candice LeRae
  • Dakota Kai
  • Kay Lee Ray
  • Tegan Nox

Match of the Year

Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano — Super Tuesday
Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor — Super Tuesday II
Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa — One Final Beat
Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly — TakeOver 31
Keith Lee vs. Adam Cole — Great American Bash
North American Championship Ladder Match — Takeover XXX
Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae Tables, Ladders and Scares Match — Halloween Havoc
Ilja Dragunov vs. WALTER — NXT UK
Men's WarGames Match
Women's WarGames Match
Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai vs. Charlotte Flair — TakeOver: In Your House
Gallus vs. Imperium vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster — TakeOver: Blackpool 2
Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin — TakeOver: Blackpool 2
Bronson Reed vs. Roderick Strong vs. Johnny Gargano — NXT
Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher Fight Pit — NXT

Tag Team of the Year

  • Undisputed Era
  • Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch
  • Breezango
  • Imperium
  • Gallus
  • Legado Del Fantasma

Event of the Year

  • TakeOver: Blackpool 2
  • TakeOver: Portland
  • TakeOver: In Your House
  • Great American Bash
  • TakeOver: XXX
  • TakeOver: 31
  • Halloween Havoc
  • TakeOver: WarGames

Rivalry of the Year

  • Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee
  • Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai
  • Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano
  • Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes
  • Shotzi Blackheart vs. Robert Stone
  • Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
  • WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov
  • Kay Lee Ray vs. Piper Niven

Breakout Star of the Year

  • Pat McAfee
  • Damian Priest
  • Shotzi Blackheart
  • Cameron Grimes
  • Dexter Lumis
  • Timothy Thatcher
  • Raquel Gonzalez
  • Santos Escobar
  • Ilja Dragunov

Future Star of NXT

  • Austin Theory
  • Jake Atlas
  • Leon Ruff
  • Kacy Catanzaro
  • Kayden Carter
  • Indi Hartwell
  • Xia Li
  • A-Kid
  • Aoife Valkyrie
  • Pretty Deadly
AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage (New Year's Smash Night 2)

Cage was the one to pin Allin days after he won the TNT Championship, making him the new No. 1 contender. Since then Allin has seemingly aligned with Sting, much to Team Taz's frustration.

NXT Championship: Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly (New Year's Evil)

The two men clashed in a Match of the Year contender back at NXT TakeOver: 31, resulting in O'Reilly breaking Balor's jaw in multiple places but failing to capture the title. 

Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal (New Year's Smash Night Two)

Though his focus has been divided between Sting and Shaq lately, Rhodes will now turn his attention to the former Ring of Honor star.

Fight Pit: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher

The Fight Pit stipulation will make its long-awaited return, pitting Timothy Thatcher (who won the first Fight Pit Match against Matt Riddle) against Tommaso Ciampa.

Jurassic Express vs. FTR (New Year's Smash Night Two)

FTR has made it no secret they can't stand Jurassic Express, and will now take on Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy. Marko Stunt will be at ringside, but Tully Blanchard has threatened to hurt him if he gets involved

Last Woman Standing: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Ripley and Gonzalez recently reignited their feud from earlier this year, and will now clash in a Last Woman Standing Match.

Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest

Kross recently returned from injury and quickly turned his attention to Priest, attacking him on the entrance ramp.

