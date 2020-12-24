Every Match Announced for NXT's New Year's Evil and AEW's New Year's Smash Events
NXT and AEW will both look to kick off 2021 on a high note with their respective special television events — New Year's Evil and New Year's Smash. AEW's event will stretch across two episodes (Dec. 30 and Jan. 6) and see the AEW World, TNT and Women's World Championships be defended. Meanwhile, New Year's Evil will see the long-awaited rematch between Finn Balor & Kyle O'Reilly and the Fight Pit.
AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fenix (New Year's Smash Night One)
Your #AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX had some harsh words for his opponent @ReyFenixMx come Wednesday, Dec 30th.
Omega will make his first defense as AEW World Champion, taking on Rey Fenix. The pair were supposed to meet in the Eliminator Tournament, but Fenix had to be pulled due to injury.prevnext
AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon (New Year's Smash Night One)
This fight between @shidahikaru & @abadon_AEW is getting out of hand!
Abadon has been stalking Shida for well over a month, going so far as to bite her on the neck this past week.prevnext
Jake Hager vs. Wardlow (New Year's Smash Night One)
.@RealJakeHager asked @TonyKhan for the match and he got it. LIVE on Night 1 of the New Year's Smash it's #JakeHager vs. @RealWardlow.
Hager announced on this week's Dynamite that he's been granted a match with Wardlow. The pair haven't been able to get along and keep staring each other down ever since MJF and Wardlow joined The Inner Circle.prevnext
Jon Moxley's Return (New Year's Smash Night One)
JON MOXLEY RETURNS NEXT WEEK!!#AEWDynamite #AEW #AEWonTNT #HolidayBash🎄 pic.twitter.com/11kx3vB2Bk— Javier DraVen 👁 #JoinDarkOrder (@WrestlingCovers) December 24, 2020
Moxley will appear on Dynamite for the first time since dropping the AEW World Championship to Omega. Granted how their first match ended, Moxley will likely want to get some revenge on "The Cleaner."prevnext
NXT Year-End Awards
NXT's Dec. 30 episode will consist of the annual Year-End Awards. Here is the full list of nominations:
Male Competitor of the Year
- Finn Bálor
- Adam Cole
- Johnny Gargano
- Keith Lee
- WALTER
- Tommaso Ciampa
Female Competitor of the Year
- Rhea Ripley
- Io Shirai
- Candice LeRae
- Dakota Kai
- Kay Lee Ray
- Tegan Nox
Match of the Year
Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano — Super Tuesday
Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor — Super Tuesday II
Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa — One Final Beat
Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly — TakeOver 31
Keith Lee vs. Adam Cole — Great American Bash
North American Championship Ladder Match — Takeover XXX
Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae Tables, Ladders and Scares Match — Halloween Havoc
Ilja Dragunov vs. WALTER — NXT UK
Men's WarGames Match
Women's WarGames Match
Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai vs. Charlotte Flair — TakeOver: In Your House
Gallus vs. Imperium vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster — TakeOver: Blackpool 2
Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin — TakeOver: Blackpool 2
Bronson Reed vs. Roderick Strong vs. Johnny Gargano — NXT
Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher Fight Pit — NXT
Tag Team of the Year
- Undisputed Era
- Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch
- Breezango
- Imperium
- Gallus
- Legado Del Fantasma
Event of the Year
- TakeOver: Blackpool 2
- TakeOver: Portland
- TakeOver: In Your House
- Great American Bash
- TakeOver: XXX
- TakeOver: 31
- Halloween Havoc
- TakeOver: WarGames
Rivalry of the Year
- Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee
- Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai
- Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano
- Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes
- Shotzi Blackheart vs. Robert Stone
- Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
- WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov
- Kay Lee Ray vs. Piper Niven
Breakout Star of the Year
- Pat McAfee
- Damian Priest
- Shotzi Blackheart
- Cameron Grimes
- Dexter Lumis
- Timothy Thatcher
- Raquel Gonzalez
- Santos Escobar
- Ilja Dragunov
Future Star of NXT
- Austin Theory
- Jake Atlas
- Leon Ruff
- Kacy Catanzaro
- Kayden Carter
- Indi Hartwell
- Xia Li
- A-Kid
- Aoife Valkyrie
- Pretty Deadly
AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage (New Year's Smash Night 2)
The war of words raged on between #TeamTaz, @Sting & your TNT Champion @DarbyAllin.
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama. pic.twitter.com/gUncMvhStb
Cage was the one to pin Allin days after he won the TNT Championship, making him the new No. 1 contender. Since then Allin has seemingly aligned with Sting, much to Team Taz's frustration.prevnext
NXT Championship: Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly (New Year's Evil)
Finn Bálor and Kyle O’Reilly break down their #WWENXT TakeOver 31 battle: WW... https://t.co/LvziDXX9IW via @YouTube— Kyndle Nance #RestInPowerChadwick 👑✊🏿🖤 (@RealKyndleNance) December 24, 2020
The two men clashed in a Match of the Year contender back at NXT TakeOver: 31, resulting in O'Reilly breaking Balor's jaw in multiple places but failing to capture the title.prevnext
Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal (New Year's Smash Night Two)
New Year's Smash Night 2 matches.#AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/QQSPCnbuyx— Rodrigo Vinícius (@ninhoPROJECT) December 24, 2020
Though his focus has been divided between Sting and Shaq lately, Rhodes will now turn his attention to the former Ring of Honor star.prevnext
Fight Pit: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher
.@NXTCiampa will see Timothy Thatcher inside the FIGHT PIT!!! 🖤#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/7gZhQEjeB5— WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2020
The Fight Pit stipulation will make its long-awaited return, pitting Timothy Thatcher (who won the first Fight Pit Match against Matt Riddle) against Tommaso Ciampa.prevnext
Jurassic Express vs. FTR (New Year's Smash Night Two)
You heard it here first FTR vs. Jurassic Express January 6th - this is starting to be a loaded show #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/VYii0hbbRW— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 24, 2020
FTR has made it no secret they can't stand Jurassic Express, and will now take on Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy. Marko Stunt will be at ringside, but Tully Blanchard has threatened to hurt him if he gets involvedprevnext
Last Woman Standing: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
𝙇𝙀𝙏 𝙏𝙃𝙀𝙈 𝙁𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏!— WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2020
𝙇𝙀𝙏 𝙏𝙃𝙀𝙈 𝙁𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏!
𝙇𝙀𝙏 𝙏𝙃𝙀𝙈 𝙁𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏!#WWENXT @RheaRipley_WWE @RaquelWWE pic.twitter.com/Kqmc8y3LgV
Ripley and Gonzalez recently reignited their feud from earlier this year, and will now clash in a Last Woman Standing Match.prevnext
Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest
Doomsday is coming, @ArcherOfInfamy. ⌛
𝙏𝙞𝙘𝙠 𝙩𝙤𝙘𝙠. ❌ #WWENXT #NXTNYE @WWEKarrionKross @Lady_Scarlett13 pic.twitter.com/h3tNaD2tQg— WWE (@WWE) December 24, 2020
Kross recently returned from injury and quickly turned his attention to Priest, attacking him on the entrance ramp.prev