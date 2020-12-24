Every Match Announced for NXT's New Year's Evil and AEW's New Year's Smash Events

NXT and AEW will both look to kick off 2021 on a high note with their respective special television events — New Year's Evil and New Year's Smash. AEW's event will stretch across two episodes (Dec. 30 and Jan. 6) and see the AEW World, TNT and Women's World Championships be defended. Meanwhile, New Year's Evil will see the long-awaited rematch between Finn Balor & Kyle O'Reilly and the Fight Pit. Which shows will you be watching live over the next two weeks? Which matches are you most looking forward to? Check out the cards for both shows and let us know in the comments below!

AEW World Championship: Kenny Omega vs. Rey Fenix (New Year's Smash Night One) Your #AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX had some harsh words for his opponent @ReyFenixMx come Wednesday, Dec 30th.

Omega will make his first defense as AEW World Champion, taking on Rey Fenix. The pair were supposed to meet in the Eliminator Tournament, but Fenix had to be pulled due to injury.

AEW Women's World Championship: Hikaru Shida vs. Abadon (New Year's Smash Night One) This fight between @shidahikaru & @abadon_AEW is getting out of hand!

Abadon has been stalking Shida for well over a month, going so far as to bite her on the neck this past week.

Jake Hager vs. Wardlow (New Year's Smash Night One) .@RealJakeHager asked @TonyKhan for the match and he got it. LIVE on Night 1 of the New Year's Smash it's #JakeHager vs. @RealWardlow. Tickets are available NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq

Hager announced on this week's Dynamite that he's been granted a match with Wardlow. The pair haven't been able to get along and keep staring each other down ever since MJF and Wardlow joined The Inner Circle.

Jon Moxley's Return (New Year's Smash Night One)

Moxley will appear on Dynamite for the first time since dropping the AEW World Championship to Omega. Granted how their first match ended, Moxley will likely want to get some revenge on "The Cleaner."

NXT Year-End Awards NXT's Dec. 30 episode will consist of the annual Year-End Awards. Here is the full list of nominations: Male Competitor of the Year Finn Bálor

Adam Cole

Johnny Gargano

Keith Lee

WALTER

Tommaso Ciampa Female Competitor of the Year Rhea Ripley

Io Shirai

Candice LeRae

Dakota Kai

Kay Lee Ray

Tegan Nox Match of the Year Finn Balor vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Adam Cole vs. Johnny Gargano — Super Tuesday

Adam Cole vs. Finn Balor — Super Tuesday II

Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa — One Final Beat

Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly — TakeOver 31

Keith Lee vs. Adam Cole — Great American Bash

North American Championship Ladder Match — Takeover XXX

Io Shirai vs. Candice LeRae Tables, Ladders and Scares Match — Halloween Havoc

Ilja Dragunov vs. WALTER — NXT UK

Men's WarGames Match

Women's WarGames Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Io Shirai vs. Charlotte Flair — TakeOver: In Your House

Gallus vs. Imperium vs. Grizzled Young Veterans vs. Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster — TakeOver: Blackpool 2

Tyler Bate vs. Jordan Devlin — TakeOver: Blackpool 2

Bronson Reed vs. Roderick Strong vs. Johnny Gargano — NXT

Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher Fight Pit — NXT Tag Team of the Year Undisputed Era

Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

Breezango

Imperium

Gallus

Legado Del Fantasma Event of the Year TakeOver: Blackpool 2

TakeOver: Portland

TakeOver: In Your House

Great American Bash

TakeOver: XXX

TakeOver: 31

Halloween Havoc

TakeOver: WarGames Rivalry of the Year Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

Candice LeRae vs. Io Shirai

Damian Priest vs. Johnny Gargano

Dexter Lumis vs. Cameron Grimes

Shotzi Blackheart vs. Robert Stone

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

WALTER vs. Ilja Dragunov

Kay Lee Ray vs. Piper Niven Breakout Star of the Year Pat McAfee

Damian Priest

Shotzi Blackheart

Cameron Grimes

Dexter Lumis

Timothy Thatcher

Raquel Gonzalez

Santos Escobar

Ilja Dragunov Future Star of NXT Austin Theory

Jake Atlas

Leon Ruff

Kacy Catanzaro

Kayden Carter

Indi Hartwell

Xia Li

A-Kid

Aoife Valkyrie

Pretty Deadly

AEW TNT Championship: Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage (New Year's Smash Night 2) The war of words raged on between #TeamTaz, @Sting & your TNT Champion @DarbyAllin.

Cage was the one to pin Allin days after he won the TNT Championship, making him the new No. 1 contender. Since then Allin has seemingly aligned with Sting, much to Team Taz's frustration.

NXT Championship: Finn Balor vs. Kyle O'Reilly (New Year's Evil)

The two men clashed in a Match of the Year contender back at NXT TakeOver: 31, resulting in O'Reilly breaking Balor's jaw in multiple places but failing to capture the title.

Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal (New Year's Smash Night Two)

Though his focus has been divided between Sting and Shaq lately, Rhodes will now turn his attention to the former Ring of Honor star.

Fight Pit: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher

The Fight Pit stipulation will make its long-awaited return, pitting Timothy Thatcher (who won the first Fight Pit Match against Matt Riddle) against Tommaso Ciampa.

Jurassic Express vs. FTR (New Year's Smash Night Two)

FTR has made it no secret they can't stand Jurassic Express, and will now take on Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy. Marko Stunt will be at ringside, but Tully Blanchard has threatened to hurt him if he gets involved

Last Woman Standing: Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

𝙇𝙀𝙏 𝙏𝙃𝙀𝙈 𝙁𝙄𝙂𝙃𝙏!

Ripley and Gonzalez recently reignited their feud from earlier this year, and will now clash in a Last Woman Standing Match.