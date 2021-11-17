WWE NXT Reveals Near Complete Women’s War Games Team

Tonight’s episode of NXT ended with a full-on brawl involving some of the biggest names in the NXT Women’s Division, and by the end of the segment, we had almost all of the stars that will be involved in the Women’s War Games match next month. It started with the match between Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai, as the former friends turned enemies attempted to settle their feud. Unfortunately, it didn’t end up going that way, as Toxic Attraction made their way to the ring to attack Gonzalez. Mandy Rose, Gig Dolin, and Jacy Jayne all got their kicks in and Kai did as well, but then Gonzalez got some reinforcements.

Making her way to the ring was Cora Jade, who came to help Gonzalez and managed to take out most of Toxic Attraction with her skateboard before being overwhelmed. That’s when Zoey Stark made her return to NXT.

Unfortunately, she wasn’t sprinting towards the ring. Stark recently had surgery on her knee and was walking on crutches with a knee brace on. Toxic Attraction started laughing but then Stark held out one of her crutches and Io Shirai came out and grabbed it as she raced toward the ring.

She then cleared out Toxic Attraction and then teamed up with Jade to dish out more punishment. Meanwhile, Kai was trying to choke Gonzalez as she clung to her back, and eventually Shirai and Jade got her down. Then Jade went to work, hitting pretty much all four adversaries with her skateboard, and by the end of the segment, it was Toxic Attraction and Kai standing outside of the ring while Gonzalez, Shirai, and Jade stood inside the ring. Shirai then picked up a microphone and yelled out “Warrrgggaaammmeeesss”, so, it would seem we have most of our War Games team represented here.

Team Gonzalez, Shirai, and Jade still needs one more member, and there are a few options. If there were two spots, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter would be the most likely picks, but with one spot, my bet is on Kay Lee Ray. She’s already rubbed Toxic Attraction the wrong way, and while she’s not a pure babyface, they haven’t depicted her as full-on heel either, so she would fit in well in a War Games style setting, especially if NXT wants to get her into a bigger spotlight stateside.

Other possible picks. are Sarray and Amari Miller, but Ray is a much more likely pick.

