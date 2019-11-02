WWE: NXT’s Rhea Ripley and Tegan Nox Show Up on SmackDown

Tonight’s SmackDown has been far from the ordinary, with NXT superstars showing up constantly throughout the entire show. It was due to some travel issues from Crown Jewel, and because of those issues, a chunk of the NXT roster ended up making appearances on SmackDown, with names like Adam Cole, Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, Shayna Baszler, and Tommaso Ciampa showing up at one point or another. The latest to make their presence known was Bianca Belair, who beat up Carmella and Dana Brooke backstage before their match with Fire and Desire. Instead, Rhea Ripley and Tegan Nox came out to the ramp and into the ring for a match.

What followed was a pretty thorough bashing from Ripley and Nox. Ripley took on Mandy Rose in the ring while Nox sent Sonya Deville to the outside of the ring and at one point flying into the announcer’s table. Ripley then put Rose in a submission hold in the center of the ring and held on until she tapped, making quite a statement as a result.

Videos by ComicBook.com

It has certainly been an unforgettable night of wrestling on SmackDown, and crazily enough we’ve got more to look forward to, as Adam Cole is taking on Daniel Bryan for the NXT Championship later in the night.

You can check out Bianca’s big attack above. “#WWENXT’s @BiancaBelairWWE just DECIMATED @DanaBrookeWWE & @CarmellaWWE backstage on #SmackDown!”

Then comes Ripley vs Rose, and you can check that out above.

“Ok @WWENXT, we don’t want to play this game anymore. #SmackDown”

We can’t wait to see what’s next on SmackDown, and let us know what you’ve thought of the NXT vs SmackDown episode in the comments. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE and NXT!