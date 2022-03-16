WWE NXT’s Santos Escobar Wins First Spot in Stand & Deliver Ladder Match

The second match of the night on tonight’s WWE NXT was the first of several matches to decide who will be fighting it out for the Ladder Match at NXT Stand & Deliver. The winner of that match will get a shot at the North American Championship, which is currently held by Carmelo Hayes. First up was Santos Escobar vs Cameron Grimes, and while Grimes got off to a hot start, soon Escobar was in control, dishing out brutal kicks and slams to Grimes. Hayes and Trick Williams were also sitting in on commentary.

Hayes said he didn’t love how cocky Escobar was, and then Grimes got slammed down hard before sending Escobar out of the ring. Grimes tried to capitalize but unfortunately, the rest of Legado del Fantasma showed up and got in Grimes’ way, allowing Escobar to knock him down hard to the floor.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Escobar got Grimes back in the ring and went to work on his shoulder and arm, and then he continued to ground Grimes and lock in holds wearing him down. He kept up the attack, locking in another hold around Grimes’ neck and shoulder, and after Grimes got up Escobar knocked him back down with another hold on his wrist and arm.

Grimes finally got some space only to get thrown into the corner and hit with kicks to the head. Escobar then hit a huge kick to the side of Grimes’ head and went up top for a stylish aerial drop but Grimes kicked out of the pin. Escobar then applied pressure to Grimes’ hand and wrist but Grimes flipped him over and then slammed into Escobar twice, knocking him down.

Grimes then clotheslined Escobar over the top rope and then launched at Escobar, clearing the rest of his team. Grimes rolled Escobar back in and went up top, but Escobar got his knees up and went for a pin, but Grimes kicked out.

Escobar landed a few punches and then hit the ropes and they collided into each other only for Grimes to come out on top, but Escobar kicked out of the pin at the last minute. Escobar hit a big kick and then lifted up Grimes, but he got down and connected with a kick to the head and then a superkick to the jaw. Grimes charged up and went for his finisher but Escobar caught him with a driver and that was what he needed for the pin and the win.

Escobar now joins the Stand & Deliver Ladder Match.

