NXT Announces Schedule Changes, Replays Will Still Air Head-to-Head With AEW Dynamite

For the past two weeks, All Elite Wrestling has been forced to change around its weekly schedule for AEW Dynamite due to the NBA Playoffs preempting the show off its normal Wednesday night timeslot. But for the next two weeks the shoe will be on the other foot, as NXT gets moved to Tuesday nights (getting pushed up a night due to the NHL Playoffs) on the USA Network while Dynamite is back in its normal spot. WWE has already announced a must-see match for this week's NXT, booking Finn Balor vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Adam Cole in a 60-Minute Iron Man Match to determine the new NXT Champion.

The company is taking things one step further, announcing that replays of NXT will air on Syfy for the next two weeks in NXT's normal Wednesday night spot. The reason for this decision, according to Dave Meltzer, is to stop Dynamite from running unopposed.

"I asked somebody [in WWE] and it's like 'we can't let them go unopposed,' you know what if? I think that there's a feeling that if the number gets too big that people will look at them a different way," Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio.

He then pointed out that AEW pulled a similar stunt (albeit on a smaller scale) over the past two weeks, airing replays of last year's All Out pay-per-view head-to-head with NXT on the AEW YouTube channel.

"To be fair, AEW for the last two weeks they put on the pay-per-view, but they put it on YouTube, and it was not competition at all and I don't know that a re-run on Syfy going head-to-head is going to be major competition to AEW. But the fact that they're putting it there tells you from both sides... you know they can't let it go unopposed," he said. "Neither side did."

Here's what AEW Dynamite has lined up for this week's episode:

Jon Moxley vs. Mark Sterling

Chris Jericho vs. Joey Janela

Santana & Ortiz vs. The Best Friends

The Young Bucks & Jurassic Express vs. SCU & Private Party (Winners face each other at All Out)

