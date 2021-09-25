WWE NXT Star Reveals What Shawn Michaels Told Him After Release

Earlier this year WWE released a number. of stars from their Raw, SmackDown, and NXT rosters, and the releases included some shocking names. One of the more surprising names happened to be Bronson Reed, who was actually wrestling dark matches on Raw and SmackDown, which led many. to believe he was headed to the main roster. After being released, many are wondering where Reed will go next once his non compete clause is up, and while we’re still waiting to learn that, we did learn that WWE legend and now NXT higher up Shawn Michaels reached out to Reed after he was released, and Reed revealed what he told him on the new episode of Busted Open Radio.

“I got to speak with Shawn right after my release. He actually texted me. Very shocked. He just said, ‘You have to show them it was a mistake. Keep working. Not something we saw coming.’ I was speaking with him at the previous tapings about future storylines and where we were headed. In my mind, creative already had plans for me until the end of the year. I got to speak with him, I didn’t get to speak with Hunter, who was obviously big in my development. He’s obviously going through things. All the other producers and coaches did reach out, which was nice,” Reed said.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When asked about the changes that have come to NXT since, officially known as NXT 2.0, Reed said they were told a few weeks ahead that changes were coming, but they didn’t know what those changes would be.

“We were told a few weeks prior that there was going to be a change. What it was going to be, we weren’t too sure. We were told the direction is that they are looking for younger talent. Myself, I only just had my birthday, I’m only 33. We were told they were looking for younger talent and athletes rather than Independent wrestlers. A bunch of main TV guys were brought into a room and given that discussion, but that was from Hunter and Shawn. They did seem taken aback that obviously, Vince is going to take more control over NXT. That’s all we were told. I didn’t think it’d be a whole overhaul of how the show looks and everything,” Reed said.

Reed has plenty of time left in his career to overcome this setback, and we can’t wait to see what he does next because he will be a boost to any roster he joins. Hopefully, we’ll learn where he’s headed soon.

Where do you want to see Reed go? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!

H/T to Fightful for the transcription.