WWE NXT Adds Steel Cage Match to Vengeance Day

We’re on the road towards NXT Vengeance Day, and the card is starting to come into view. This week’s NXT saw the progression of several storylines, including the ongoing feud between Pete Dunne and Tony D’Angelo. D’Angelo has done some damage to Dunne thanks to his trusty crowbar, though Dunne got some revenge by smashing D’Angelo’s hand with a cricket bat. You knew their next match was going to have to be a violent one to keep pace, and now we know that the two will be battling it out in a steel cage match at Vengeance Day.

D’Angelo and Dunne first battled it out in the WarGames match last year, and ever since they’ve collided with often violent results. D’Angelo got the first strike in when he beat Dunne up with his crowbar, shattering his hand in the process and taking the win in a Crowbar on a Pole match.

Then he tried to truly bury Dunne with a eulogy ceremony before going for the North American Championship in the form of a No. 1 Contender’s match. Unfortunately for D’Angelo, Dunne returned and smashed D’Angelo’s hand with a cricket bat, costing him the match and his title shot in the process.

That brings us to the steel cage, and whoever emerges vicious will likely re-enter the title picture, though that title picture could change thanks to other matches on the card.

As for the Vengeance Day card, here are the confirmed matches so far.

NXT North American Championship Match: Carmelo Hayes (C) vs Cameron Grimes

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Toxic Attraction (Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin C) vs Persia Pirotta and Indi Hartwell

Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finals

You can check out NXT Vengeance Day on February 15th at 8/7 PM CST on Syfy.

