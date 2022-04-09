WWE NXT Tag Team Makes SmackDown Debut with a Name Twist

There had been reports that SmackDown would soon see some NXT call-ups, and tonight WWE delivered two big ones, as Imperium made their WWE SmackDown debuts (though not as Imperium any longer). Gunther (now known as the Ring General) and Marcel Barthel hit the ring and are now officially part of the blue brand, but Barthel is no longer going by his old name. WWE revealed his new name to be Ludwig Kaiser, and the group also doesn’t have their old Imperium Tag Partner Fabian Aichner, who walked off during this week’s episode of NXT. Now Gunther and Ludwig are on SmackDown, and they took on two local talents in their first in-ring match on the blue brand.

After the elaborate introduction from Kaiser, it was time for Gunther to hit the ring against Joe Alonzo, and poor Alonzo received some massive chops from Gunther. And it didn’t take long for him to squash Alonzo with a hard-hitting kick to the head and a Powerbomb that had Alonzo almost airborne.

It was a quick victory but we’ll likely be seeing quite a bit of Gunther and Kaiser on SmackDown. During the match, we did hear a Walter chant, but then Michael Cole covered it up with a “Gunther chants are happening.” That’s probably going to continue to happen for a bit, but as it’s been a while in NXT since the name change and chants of Walter still break out.

No indication was given regarding what their first full feud will be, but you’ve got New Day and Fight Night on SmackDown, who. are both in need of new challenges, as are The Usos, so they will have plenty of options.

