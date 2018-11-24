Triple H Announces NXT UK TakeOver Blackpool for this January

The WWE’s NXT U.K. brand officially has a TakeOver show on the calendar.

Just months after the brand’s television was officially launched on the WWE Network, Triple H announced the first TakeOver for the United Kingdom branch of NXT.

WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool will happen January 12 and will air live on the WWE Network. NXT UK will also be holding a television taping in the same venue the next day, Monday, January 13. Tickets for both events go on sale Monday.

“Two year ago, I told you we were coming to the UK to help you build your empire,” Triple H said. “Well, you have done it. Because here we stand today, NXT UK is one of the hottest brands on the planet because of you. You have made this a success across the board, the reaction to it has been off the charts, talent from around the world are begging to come into NXT UK because it the hottest things the industry has ever seen.”

.@NXTUK returns to the place it began … the place we first TOOK OVER. #NXTUKTakeOver: Blackpool will stream LIVE from the Empress Ballroom on January 12, 2019 only on @WWENetwork. #WeAreNXTUK pic.twitter.com/xW4LFjZLiX — Triple H (@TripleH) November 24, 2018

The TakeOver shows presented by WWE NXT in the United States have consistently been the best wrestling shows produced by WWE each year. Last weekends NXT TakeOver War Games 2 easily surpassed Survivor Series as the best show of the weekend.

The NXT UK brand is currently headlined by Pete Dunne, the reigning UK Champion. Dunne was in action last weekend at NXT TakeOver War Games 2, emerging victorious alongside Ricochet and the War Raiders in the main event against Undisputed Era within the confines of the War Games steel cage.