WWE NXT’s Tommaso Ciampa Delivers Heartfelt Thank You Promo, Stand & Deliver Opponent Revealed

Tomasso Ciampa came out to address the NXT crowd tonight, and he sat on the top rope with a microphone to chants of Ciampa’s House. Ciampa said “I’d like to take this opportunity tonight to talk to you guys about gratitude. I know sometimes I still to this day and look around man and, just take it all in. This is my life. This has been my life. I’ve been doing this now for 17 years and I remember the entire time on the independents I wanted to find a place I could call home. I wanted to find somewhere to believe in me, to prove that he can be the guy, and it’s hard to explain it, man, it’s hard to explain it, I’ve always had this inner feeling to run with the ball that I could always run with the ball, and luckily that time came in NXT, for WWE, the largest company on the planet.”

“Guys that right there is gratitude. And I know you already know this since coming to NXT success wasn’t something that came immediately and it certainly didn’t come easy, but things in life worth fighting for the most seldom come easy,” Ciampa said. Then Thank You Ciampa chants broke out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“If you break out 7 years out from DIY to the Blackheart to the single greatest NXT Champion of all time. Now I would love to call it some sort of Do It Yourself story, but the truth is guys, this was never about doing it myself, I didn’t have to do it myself because I always had ya’ll to do it with me. I always had you to cheer me on and to boo me at my best,” Ciampa said.

“I still think back to TakeOver New Orleans once in a while and walking out to no music and in that moment we were doing something special and creating a star and telling everybody, yeah, Tommaso Ciampa can be the guy. Guys, it’s been a crazy long journey of ups and downs and setbacks and surgeries and Black and Gold to 2.0 but one thing remained the same guys. I never left and you never left and that right there, that is gratitude.

Please Don’t Go chants broke out, and Ciampa continued. “Hear me out, please do hear me out, because this is where I don’t exactly know where I do go. See for the last 7 years of NXT, I thought if this chapter was ever to close, I would know, and over the last couple of months, I thought about what my perfect Fairytale Ending is. So I’ve been thinking about this a lot lately, and walking into a show like Stand & Deliver on WrestleMania weekend as NXT Champion sounds like a perfect Fairytale Ending.”

“But I had my chance to right that wrong and come full circle and get back that Title and have my perfect Fairytale Ending. And, now man these last 7 days I keep thinking to myself what’s next then? Is there a perfect way to close this chapter out? Guys I’m going to tell you this right now, I don’t have that answer and I wish I did, but you don’t often get that chance to say Thank You before you can’t. Guys, I mean this from the bottom of my heart. For the last 7 years, to you, you, you, and you and everyone watching from home, Thank You.”

Then Tony D’Angelo came out with his crowbar and he threw it down on the mat. Then he grabbed a mic and said he could’ve done a thing and hit him in the back of the head and said he respected him. “I’ve been thinking to myself for a couple of weeks, who do I have to treat to put D’Angelo in the history books? Who can make me the man in NXT? Who do I gotta beat? And here I stand in front of that guy,” D’Angelo said. “Now, you’ve been the face of NXT for a while now, and I think it would be an honor for the family if you would throw hands against Tony D’Angelo at Stand & Deliver? What do you say?

He extended his hand and Ciampa shook it before D’Angelo kneed him in the stomachand taunted him before saying he will become the new Don of NXT.

What did you think of the match? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!