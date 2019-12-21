WWE

NXT Television Spoilers For Next Week, Taped Friday Night In Brooklyn

With the holiday season upon us, WWE has decided to give their talent next week off in order to be with their families.

Due to that change, two episodes of RAW were taped on Monday night in Des Moines, Iowa. Additionally, next week’s WWE NXT episode was taped on Friday night in Brooklyn, New York after SmackDown went off the air. This is the first time that one of NXT’s weekly shows on the USA Network will be comprised of matches taped outside of Full Sail University in Florida.

The matches that will air next Wednesday on Christmas night are:

  • Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Jack Gallagher
  • Dominik Dijakovic vs. Bronson Reed
  • Keith Lee & Lio Rush vs. Damian Priest & Tony Nese

Scott, Dijakovic, and the team of Lee and Rush were all victorious. You can see some photos and videos posted to Twitter from the tapings below, courtesy of Phillip Martinez from Newsweek.

