NXT Television Spoilers For Next Week, Taped Friday Night In Brooklyn

With the holiday season upon us, WWE has decided to give their talent next week off in order to be with their families.

Due to that change, two episodes of RAW were taped on Monday night in Des Moines, Iowa. Additionally, next week’s WWE NXT episode was taped on Friday night in Brooklyn, New York after SmackDown went off the air. This is the first time that one of NXT’s weekly shows on the USA Network will be comprised of matches taped outside of Full Sail University in Florida.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The matches that will air next Wednesday on Christmas night are:

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Jack Gallagher

Dominik Dijakovic vs. Bronson Reed

Keith Lee & Lio Rush vs. Damian Priest & Tony Nese

Scott, Dijakovic, and the team of Lee and Rush were all victorious. You can see some photos and videos posted to Twitter from the tapings below, courtesy of Phillip Martinez from Newsweek.

It’s Swerve’s House here in Brooklyn. Crowd was dead at first but both guys got them back in #NXT pic.twitter.com/oZ7vc6wq24 — Phillip Martinez (@Phill_Martinez) December 21, 2019

Dijak wins after an entertaining match. Crowd wasn’t into it at first but picked up once again #NXT pic.twitter.com/Zbn8CNbOF3 — Phillip Martinez (@Phill_Martinez) December 21, 2019

Keith Lee and Lio Rush vs Priest and Nese is our main event #NXT pic.twitter.com/Zp2NQ8eVwc — Phillip Martinez (@Phill_Martinez) December 21, 2019