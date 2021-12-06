WWE NXT WarGames: Here’s What Duke Hudson Looks Like With His Head Shaved

While WWE NXT WarGames has two packed WarGames matches taking place during the event, not everything is set to take place in the cage, and one of the most intriguing matchups of the night was actually all about hair. Over the past few weeks, Duke Hudson has been pretty irate with Cameron Grimes for making him look like a fool during his big poker game, and Hudson retaliated against Grimes by cutting off a large chunk of his long hair. Grimes is seeking to return the favor in tonight’s Hair vs Hair match, and Hudson looks to finish the job he started by shaving the rest of Grimes’ hair off. Both stars weren’t about to let their hair go, and after a thrilling match of back and forth it was Cameron Grimes who came away as the winner, and he proceeded to cut Duke Hudson’s hair.

To say it was devastating for Duke Hudson would be an understatement, and you can bet we’re going to see a replay of what happened and his new hair when this coming Tuesday’s episode of NXT airs. It looks…well, interesting to say the least, but hopefully, he likes the new look because it’s going to be a minute before it grows back.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While this was more of a personal vendetta, there was a focus on the black and gold vs NXT 2.0 rivalry during tonight’s WarGames. Grimes is definitely a part of the black and gold era, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t happy to work with the 2.0 crew. In fact, during a previous interview with El Brunch de WWE, Grimes said he hopes to continue to work in NXT after his in-ring career is done and help train the next era of wrestlers.

“My dream is to stay here for the rest of my life. When I can’t wrestle anymore, I want to continue to be here in the Performance Center. I want to help train the next generation of wrestlers or anything that requires me to work here, I want to be here,” Grimes said.

You can find the full card for NXT WarGames below:

Men’s WarGames Match: Team Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, and LA Knight vs Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, and Grayson Waller

Women’s WarGames Match: Team Raquel Gonzalez, Io Shirai, Cora Jade, and Kay Lee Ray vs Toxic Attraction’s Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolin, Jacy Jayne, and Dakota Kai

NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Champion Roderick Strong vs Joe Gacy

Hair vs Hair Match: Duke Hudson vs Cameron Grimes

NXT Tag Team Championship: Champions Imperium vs Kyle O’Reilly and Von Wagner

What have you thought of WarGames so far? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!