WWE NXT WarGames: Roderick Strong Retains Cruiserweight Championship

Roderick Strong successfully retained the NXT Cruiserweight Championship at Sunday’s NXT WarGames match, seemingly keeping the future of the Cruiserweight title alive. Gacy entered the match promising to change the Cruiserweight title into an “all-inclusive” championship if he were to win. A report from the Wrestling Observer popped up shortly after that stating WWE was looking to dissolve the Cruiserweight Championship. The title has been around since WWE reintroduced the Cruiserweight Division back in 2016, though it has hopped around Raw and 205 Live before being brought under the NXT banner.

Do you think this result puts that report to bed? Or will WWE still try and dissolve the championship by having Gacy continue to pursue it? Let us know down in the comments and check out the full results from NXT WarGames below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Raquel Gonazlez, Io Shirai, Kay Lee Ray, Cora Jade def. Toxic Attraction and Dakota Kai (WarGames Match)

NXT Tag Team Championships: Imperium def. Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner

Imperium def. Kyle O’Reilly & Von Wagner Cameron Grimes def. Duke Hudson (Hair vs. Hair Match)

NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Roderick Strong def. Joe Facy

Roderick Strong def. Joe Facy Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne, LA Knight vs. Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D’Angelo, Grayson Waller (WarGames Match)

https://twitter.com/WWENXT/status/1467641653674528768?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This story is developing…