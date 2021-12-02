Report: WWE Possibly Retiring Current Championship Soon

Sunday’s NXT WarGames event will see Roderick Strong of The Diamond Mine defend his NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Joe Gacy. The former CZW star is billed at well over 205 pounds (the cruiserweight division’s weight limit), but Strong accepted the challenge regardless. Gacy threatened to turn the championship into an “All Inclusive Championship” if he wins, which was followed this week by the Wrestling Observer‘s Dave Meltzer reporting that WWE officials are considering dissolving the championship as part of NXT 2.0’s reboot. The title was first reintroduced to the WWE in the finals of the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic and would be held by the likes T.J. Perkins, Rich Swann, Neville (PAC in AEW), Enzo Amore and Cedric Alexander before the cruiserweight division was bumped off Raw and onto 205 Live in 2018.

Then in 2019, the cruiserweight division started becoming part of the NXT brand, resulting in the title changing names to the NXT Cruiserweight Championship. At Worlds Collide in 2020 Jordan Devlin took the title with him to the NXT UK brand after winning it off Angel Garza, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic he was unable to travel stateside and defend it for over a year. Santos Escobar became the interim champion in the meantime, then unified the two titles by beating Devilin at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Night 2. Kushida then beat Escobar for the title days later and held it for 160 days before Strong defeated him in September.

NXT already has a midcard championship in the NXT North American Championship (currently held by Carmelo Hayes), so getting rid of the Cruiserweight title’s weight limit would make the two effectively the same. But do you think WWE should end the Cruiserweight Championship’s lineage once again? Check out the full card for WarGames and let us know in the comments below!