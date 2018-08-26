First Look: WWE Unveils New Championship Belt

A new title belt has joined WWE‘s list of championships and we’ve got an early look at it.

WWE is taping television in the U.K. this weekend as part of their new NXT U.K. brand, which will begin airing later this year on the WWE Network. As part of the tapings, WWE is set to crown the first-ever NXT U.K. Women’s Champion.

The belt itself was unveiled by Triple H at the live show and later on social media, which you can see below. The belt looks very similar to the NXT U.K. men’s belt, though it has a white strap and is smaller.

BREAKING: @TripleH unveils the #NXTUK Women’s Championship at #NXTUKBirmingham! Who will make HISTORY and be crowned the FIRST EVER #NXTUK Women’s Champion tomorrow night?! pic.twitter.com/kDdgOlnlwc — WWE UK (@WWEUK) August 25, 2018

Eight women took part in the quarterfinals of the NXT U.K. Women’s Championship tournament on Saturday. The results are below (Warning: Spoilers!).

Dakota Kai defeated Nina Samuels (Women’s Championship Quarterfinals)

Jinny defeated Millie McKenzie (Women’s Championship Quarterfinals)

Rhea Ripley defeated Xia Brookside (Women’s Championship Quarterfinals)

Toni Storm defeated Isla Dawn (Women’s Championship Quarterfinals)

Quarter finals: Rhea Ripley def. Xia Brookside via pumphandle powerbomb. #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/lRFXA9U5MA — Dei Owen (@DeiOwen) August 25, 2018

The semifinals will take place at Sunday’s tapings, which will feature Dakota Kai vs. Rhea Ripley and Jinny vs. Toni Storm. The tapings are occurring at the Insomnia Gaming Festival at NEC Birmingham. At the festival, WWE Games also announced that Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne of WWE NXT U.K. will be in the upcoming WWE 2K19 video game. You can see that announcement below.