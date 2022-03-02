WWE NXT’s Amari Miller Stretchered From The Ring After Match

Tonight’s episode of WWE NXT featured a match between Amari Miller and Lash Legend, a match that Legend ended up winning in convincing fashion. While there didn’t appear to be a move gone wrong or anything, Cody Watson shared a video of referees and NXT medical staff putting Miller on a stretcher on the side of the ring after the match. We’re not sure what happened or her status after the video was taken, but you can see the video below. Hopefully, Miller is okay and it’s all just a precaution, and we wish Miller a speedy recovery.

Watching clips of the match back, Miller is taking some big shots from Legend during the match, including a vicious kick to the head at one point, but Miller was back at it shortly after. Hopefully, she’s okay and we’ll keep you updated when WWE updates the situation with any new details.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/CodyWatson_1/status/1498840353520168961

A subsequent Tweet from Watson revealed a few more details, saying Miller had a rough landing and they were worried since it was around her neck area. Watson wrote “Update on #AmariMiller it was a rough landing on the neck area, she laid motionless for a few minutes after the match. Hope she’s okay, hopefully nothing was broken. #WWENXT #Wrestling #Orlando #WWEPerformanceCenter”